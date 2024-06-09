Temora's cafe life

The cafe has a nice feel to it, it's nice owning a bit of history- Jade Jordan, White Rose Cafe, Temora
"This place is what we dream cafes were in Sydney 40 years ago. Full of charm, service, atmosphere and good prices."
So wrote an appreciative patron when posting this comment on the social media page of the White Rose Cafe, in Temora.
It was among many similar comments and it is easy to see why the sentimental atmosphere clearly captured said patron and others when you step in of the main street.
The 'fifties Greek style' ambience has been retained, having been remodelled in 1951 when the cafe was operated by Jack Stamatis, who had purchased the business from a Mr Georgeson.
A fire in December 1950 had completely gutted the interior and destroyed all of the fittings and furniture, giving rise to the new renovation.
But the history of the cafe begins with Peter Caligeros, when it was built in 1909. He still owned the freehold at the time of the fire.
Another cafe proprietor was Minas George (Mick) Casimatis who invited patrons to the opening on February 2, 1933, of the renovated and popular refreshment room.
In an advertisement in The Temora Star, he proclaimed 'at enormous expense' the cafe had been renovated 'to a degree that makes the interior second to none in the state'.
He called it The New White Rose Cafe, and was proud to advertise soda fountain drinks and ice creams, excellent cuisine and 'meals at all hours'.
Mick Casimatis emigrated to Australia in 1915, leaving his home and family on the small Grecian island of Kythera.
He was one of many thousands of Greeks who came to this country in the early years of twentieth century.
They were seeking a better life and their cultural and gastronomic influences certainly changed the way of life for many Australians.
Mick was later joined by his brothers Jack (Lorthos), Theo , Manuel and Andrew, and together they owned the milk bar in partnership from 1933.
This cafe is still open and with many of the original fittings still intact, a fine milkshake, bowl of chips or hamburger can be ordered.
With laminex-topped tables in the separate booths, photos of Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and James Dean, among other Hollywood stars on the walls, and with Elvis crooning from the jukebox, the White Rose Cafe attracts locals of all ages and a regular clientele from passing traffic.
And it was that ambience which attracted current host Jade Jordan when she purchased the milk bar and cafe seven years ago from the Holden family who had held it since the mid-90s.
"I started working here for three years before we took over," she recalled.
"I had popped in one day and they were a bit short staffed and they said do you want to jump behind the counter, and I did."
Jade recognises the cafe's intriguing heritage, classified as a 'Greek style milk bar cafe'.
"It goes back to the late twenties, early thirties, and it was a time when there were many Greek cafes around," she said.
"The decor continues to be an attraction and everyone who steps in here feel like they have stepped back in time."
Jade also has a store of stories from many older customers as they reminisce about growing up in Temora.
"Stories like boys waiting for their girlfriends who worked at the theatre and they would come over after the theatre closed for their chips and milkshakes," she said.
"I also enjoyed coming here with my now husband Luke when we were at high school, they are lovely memories, especially seeing the little 'love-birds' carrying on the tradition warms my heart.
"Another one of our locals who comes in most days said he actually watched Neil Armstrong walk on the moon on the television that was here on the wall."
Jade enjoys being the custodian of the history of the White Rose Cafe.
"We have a lot of regular customers, we definitely have our favourites, they have been coming here for a long time and they just feel very comfortable
"The cafe has a nice feel to it, it's nice owning a bit of history," Jade said.
"COVID had put a stop to the passing visitors, but we are now getting busloads coming to Temora and calling in here.
"Many people who are travelling around the country and looking for the old style milk bars.
"There are still a few around, but I have heard of some that have been renovated which is a shame. The seats creak and move up and down when someone else sits down, but it doesn't matter."
The business is now for sale as Jade said her time is up with running the milk bar cafe and would like to pass it on to another person keen on the history.
