Photos: Faces at the Dubbo National Poll Hereford show and sale

Despite the frosty weather crowds came out in force for the National Poll Hereford Show and Sale at Dubbo on Tuesday, warming up the showground with some mighty impressive bulls.
Visitors from across NSW, Qld and Vic watched 53 bulls and nine females enter the ring under judge Steve Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Cobbadah.
Sashed the 2024 grand champion bull, The Ranch Gunsmoke U012 followed in the steps of his esteemed sire, The Ranch Remington R028.
He was the first son to be offered by the $120,000 Remington and was knocked down to Stephen Peake, Bowen stud, Barraba, and David Lyons, Melville Park Poll Herefords, Vasey, Vic, for $25,000.
The senior champion bull, Valley View Titanic T011, exhibited by Valley View stud, Warialda, was sold to an undisclosed buyer through Nutrien Dubbo for $28,000.
This was also the top of the sale, which averaged $8628 for 41 of 53 bulls sold.
Also, five of nine females topped at $10,000 to average $6800.
Grand champion female was 21-month-old Grathlyn Petal T036, exhibited by Grathlyn stud, Hargraves, while the junior champion female was The Ranch Tilly U010, exhibited by The Ranch, and was also the top-priced female.
