The Land
Home/Markets

Australian lamb exports to the US on upward trend

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
June 6 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Domestic consumption of lamb in the US is increasing, providing extra opportunity for Australian exports. Picture by Karen Bailey.
Domestic consumption of lamb in the US is increasing, providing extra opportunity for Australian exports. Picture by Karen Bailey.

From paddocks in the Riverina to an American dinner plate, Australian lamb is making its mark in the US.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.