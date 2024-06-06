The Land
Home/Studstock

Kidman Angus supporting a treasured cause

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
June 6 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kidman Angus bull, Kidman Trevino, to be auctioned for charity at this weekend's Louth Field Days. Picture supplied.
The Kidman Angus bull, Kidman Trevino, to be auctioned for charity at this weekend's Louth Field Days. Picture supplied.

When Randall Carlow's father-in-law Kevin Maxwell died recently he wanted to do something in his honour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.