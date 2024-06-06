Kidman Angus supporting a treasured cause

When Randall Carlow's father-in-law Kevin Maxwell died recently he wanted to do something in his honour.
So Mr Carlow, Gilgandra, decided to donate a bull to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, which will be auctioned at Louth Field Days this weekend.
"Kevin was born in Bourke and was a great supporter of the Flying Doctors," Mr Carlow said.
"It was a last minute decision, but we felt it was a good thing to raise some funds to honour Kevin.
"We are also celebrating 30 years of breeding Angus at Kidman Angus and it's a logical thing to give back when things are going well out west."
Rising two-year-old Kidman Trevino, by the $160,000 Millah Murrah Paratrooper, was from a first-calf daughter of Milwillah Krakatoa N426.
The charity auction will be held at the conclusion of the field day with other vendors donating. For more information contact event coordinator Garry Mooring, 0417 268 020.
Meanwhile the NSW Department of Primary Industries sheep and goat traceability team will be on hand to answer questions about the mandatory implementation of the electronic identification for sheep and goats.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.