The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

ABS rolls out high performance composite line

By Nick Newling
June 6 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jared Wareham, ABS, and Nick Boshammer, NB Genetics, Chinchilla, Qld. Picture by Elite Edge Media.
Jared Wareham, ABS, and Nick Boshammer, NB Genetics, Chinchilla, Qld. Picture by Elite Edge Media.

Crossbreeding and the development of composite lines are by no means new practices, but one genetic line to have recently arrived in Australia may be taking this to a new level.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.