ABS rolls out high performance composite line

Crossbreeding and the development of composite lines are by no means new practices, but one genetic line to have recently arrived in Australia may be taking this to a new level.
The line is called NuEra T14 (i.e. Terminal 2014, that being the year the line was initiated) and has been developed throughout the past 10 years by global genetics company, ABS.
ABS Technical and Genetic Services representative, Matt Aikenhead, said the T14 line had unique successes in feed efficiency, conversion and carcase quality, saying the genetic line was "basically about doing more with less".
"The NuEra program is a proprietary beef breeding program that's been developed [in the USA]. The idea being that we wanted to come up with a composite breed that was more profitable for the beef supply chain," Mr Aikenhead said.
"We looked for animals in the breeding program that would help us create efficient breeding, to a specification that the packers and meat processors wanted."
Nick and Kate Boshammer, NB Genetics, Chinchilla, Qld, who describe themselves as "progressive" breeders are the first in Australia to use the NuEra T14 line genetics, having implanted 30 sexed male embryos into recipients last week.
They said when the calves arrive next year, they will make up about 20pc of their herd of 120 cows, from which they mainly produce bulls for commercial beef clients.
"This gives Nick and Kate an opportunity to offer more to their customers," said Aikenhead, "they can harness the investment that ABS put into the genetic package which creates an efficient carcase".
The nucleus herd is based at the ABS headquarters at Wisconsin, US, where the company had developed the line with the idea of then supplying genetics to breeders such as the Boshammers who in turn would grow bulls for the commercial sector.
NB Genetics is currently the only domestic producer using T14 embryos from ABS, however, the contract is not exclusive, and T14 semen will be sold in the Australian market.
The line, which is described as SimAngus is largely Angus based, with some Simmental genetics infused, providing a mix that has a particularly high weighting in its selection index for fertility.
"We've infused the herd with some Simmental genetics to give us some of the traits that we were looking for ... but we don't cross Simmental bulls in to maintain that percentage," Mr Aikenhead said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.