Producers discuss the science and art of cattle trading

More than 170 producers from across NSW and Qld united both physically and virtually at the Science and Art of Trading Cattle Forum in Coonamble on June 4 and 5.
Facilitated by Dr Jillian Kelly, Animal Health and Nutrition Consulting, Coonamble, the event provided producers with new perspectives, robust discussions, and networking opportunities.
Some of the topics presented included feed budgeting, market forecasts, what feedlots want, economics of the trade as well as a variety of local case studies.
"We're in a really variable climate and we're trying to learn how to manage that as best we can," Dr Kelly said.
"Unless you've got significant skills in reading the market effectively, feed budgeting and economics you can tear up a lot of money, so we're trying to give people skills to mitigate some of those risks or a least understand them.
"This event is important for knowledge and upskilling, but also for networking and encouraging connections between farmers, because it is the in the paddock learnt knowledge that is shared over a cup of tea where the magic happens."
