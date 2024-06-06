Northern buyers support extra numbers at Wodonga store sale

Northern NSW buyers played a large role in keeping the market alive at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, on Thursday with 3300 head yarded.
Agents yarded just over 1000 more cattle than what was expected, with the current dry conditions throughout the area taking its toll.
Many of the cattle were bought by buyers from Gunnedah, Mudgee and other northern areas of NSW, as well as one restocker order competing for cow with calf units to head out to Booligal.
Elders Albury livestock agent, Oliver Mason said the supply area has received some rain but the conditions are still tough.
"It was a fairly secondary yarding but there was good cattle spread throughout, the good cattle sold very well," he said.
"I think we're getting away with our tight season well, the north is absorbing all of our better cattle and some secondary, but the rates are good.
"Feeder cattle were significantly dearer with a couple of extra buyers here today, there's cattle that would be $3.80 to $3.90 and we haven't seen that in a market for a while.
"Lightweight calves would be either side of $4 and then your middle run of 320kg calves would be late $3."
He said anything that is heavier enough for a feeder weight has got three or four time the buyers on it, with there being little to no local support which is traditionally not the case.
"We usually have a few agents poking along to buy cattle for clients, and with our season it's not that way at the moment," he said.
"The commission buyers are really taking the market because they are absorbing all the numbers.
"There was a few new blokes here and the 1000 extra cattle does bring then along with the sales in the area this week."
A pen of four pregnancy-tested-in-calf Red Angus cows, weighing 791 kilograms offered by Max Blair, Buckland Valley, Vic, topped the market returning a price of $2110 a head.
Young steers weighing less then 280 kilograms sold for $120 to $1070, while steers between 280kg and 330kg ranged from $500 to $1180.
Steers weighing 330kg to 400kg sold for $690 to $1410.
Moving into the heavier categories, steers weighing between 400kg and 500kg sold for $850 to $1880, with the 500kg to 600kg steers ranging from $1550 to $2060.
Heifers weighing less than 280kg ranged from $80 to $830, with heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg returning from $76 to $1055.
Heifers weighing 330kg to 400kg ranged from $600 to $1300.
The heavier heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg sold from $1060 to $1610, while the heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg sold for $1500.
Cows with calves sold between $1025 and $1750, with pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows being sold for $900 to $2110.
Magic Glenn Farms, Wirrianda, Bowna, sold six Angus cows with calves, rejoined back to Hicks composite bulls for $1750.
JMD Drafting Pty Ltd, Bruarong, offered 10 Rennylea-blood Angus cows with Keiross-blood Speckle Park-cross calves which sold for $1600.
WF and JW Beer, Deniliquin, sold 13 pregnancy-tested-in-calf Hereford cows, weighing 561kg to return $1300.
S and P Graziers, Mitchells, Talgarno, Vic, sold 10 Rennylea blood Angus cows, rejoined to Table Top Angus bulls for and eight week calving in July for $1510.
D and M Plowman, Cobungra, Vic,sold 32 Angus steers weighing 528kg for $2060.
Kiamungie, Tocumwal offered 21 Angus steers, weighing 470kg which sold for $1880.
G and AM Forge sold 14 Hereford steers weighing 404 kg for $1250.
Omicron Pastoral, Avalon, Deniliquin sold 24 Angus steers, weighing 361kg for $1370, while Doug Stevenson, Tallangatta sold 11 Lawson-blood Angus steers weighing 370kg for $1380.
Omicron Pastoral also sold a pen of 22 Angus steers weighing 315kg for $1165.
Wallis Partners, Callemondah, Moyhu, Vic, sold 69 Angus steers weighing 308kg for $1150, MA Smith, Holbrook sold 6 Hereford Angus-cross steers for $1120 weighing 356kg.
Woodydale Pastoral Company, Tallagatta, Vic, sold 11 Angus steers weighing 307kg for $1180.
Yabba Farming, Yabba, Vic, sold 13 Angus steers weighing 202kg Llandarlo-blood, returning $700.
HG Reynolds and Sons, Delhi Downs, Mangoplah, sold 15 Angus heifers Glenruben-blood, weighing 370kg for $1155, while David Whitechurch, Limavie, sold 14 Jarrahwood-blood Angus heifers weighing 413kg for $1340.
Hume Farms, Henty sold 12 Rennylea Angus-blood heifers weighing 354kg for $1000.
Phillip and Gwen Lavis, Bungawannah, sold 28 Angus heifers, Dunoon-blood, weighing 233kg for $600.
EA Prowse, Fredrick Hill, Violet Town, Vic sold 24 Ardrossan and Te Mania-blood Angus heifers for $600, weighing 204kg.
Riverbend, Kyneton, Vic sold 35 Hereford heifers weighing 289kg for $715, while R Guy, Gooramadda, Vic, sold 13 Simmental heifers, Valley Creek and Wormbete-blood for $650, weighing 314kg.
EA Prowse also sold 16 Angus heifers weighing 184kg to return $435.
The sale was conducted by Elders Albury and Nutrien Paull and Scollard.
