NSW Farmers puts national ag commodity group on notice

NSW Farmers have put a peak national agricultural commodity group on notice for 12 months, saying it will withdraw its financial support if the organisation can't demonstrate better bang for buck.
While NSW Farmers works through the details around the arrangement, it has declined to disclose the name of the group.
The association has confirmed is otherwise continuing existing memberships with other groups, including Cattle Australia, Sheep Producers Australia, Wool Producers Australia and Grain Producers Australia.
"There is a media report that we have resigned from a peak industry council, that's not the whole story," Ms Johnson said.
'We are still full fee paying to sheep, wool, horticulture and grains, all the majors."
Ms Johsnon said last year the association received a request from a peak industry group to increase NSW Farmers subscription by 68 per cent "without notification or opportunity to engage in a constructive conversation" about what the additional funds would deliver.
"In response, as any person or business would do, we wrote to question the 68pc increase and highlighted to them we were going to give notice, but will give them 12 months, and we looked forward to working with them to deliver the value," Ms Johnson said.
"If they were able to demonstrate that, the notice would be withdrawn."
Ms Johnson said it was an unrelated issue to what had occurred with the Victorian Farmers Federation withdrawing from seven national farmer commodity councils this week.
"This is about a 68pc increase in our fees, and at the end of the day our funds are our members funds, and like any business if you get a 68pc increase you are going to ask questions about what is the value generated from that.
"We are doing what everyone would do if you get a huge bill increase.
"It's not like a jumper, where you can go to 10 different stores to get a different option.
"You can't shop around with peak industry councils, it's important we ask questions for our members and ensure these bodies demonstrate value for money especially when you jump up by 68pc."
When asked if NSW Farmers was reviewing its relationships with peak agriculture groups, Ms Johnson said national representation had been a long-term issue.
"But you have to look at what outcomes need to be generated at the national level for our farmers' voices to be heard," she said.
"It's something everyone works towards to be more effective so we are delivering more value to our members."
She said NSW Farmers was part of a recent decision at National Farmers Federation members' council to agree to progress discussion around the future of agricultural advocacy in regards to reviewing evidence and data around the national advocacy framework.
