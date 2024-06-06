The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

NSW Farmers puts national ag commodity group on notice

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated June 6 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers CEO Annabel Johnson.
NSW Farmers CEO Annabel Johnson.

NSW Farmers have put a peak national agricultural commodity group on notice for 12 months, saying it will withdraw its financial support if the organisation can't demonstrate better bang for buck.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.