Winter hits Moss Vale store cattle market

Winter weather conditions hampered prices at the Southern Regional Livestock Exchange, Moss Vale, on Thursday.
A total of 717 cattle were yarded with steers sold to a top of $1300 a head.
Ben Hindmarsh, Jim Hindmarsh and Son, said overall it was a tough sale, however the quality runs of steers sold well.
"It is a testing time of year for us here - we've already had our first few frosts," he said.
Mr Hindmarsh said there was strong buying support from Harden, as well as local interest.
He said the yarding mostly consisted of light cattle which meant the weight was not there to attract feedlot interest.
Steers typically sold for $490 to $1300 while heifers made $350 to $760.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold for $660 to $1690.
Cows with calves made $750 to $1420.
A small number of bulls were also offered which sold for $720 to $2950.
Primavera Pastoral sold a single Angus steer, 485kg, with Bongongo and Reiland blood for $1300.
The same vendor sold another two Angus steers, 352kg, for $940.
Bice Management, Bodalla, sold five Angus steers, 365kg, with Redbank blood, for $1000.
Sydney University, Arthursleigh Farm, Moss Vale, sold 18 Angus steers, 284kg, along with another 16, 286kg, 20, 250kg, and 20, 260kg, Angus steers, with Kooewong and Spring Hill blood for $1000.
Frank Lopresti, Moss Vale, sold 16 Angus steers, 279kg, with Bongongo and Reiland blood, for $980.
In the heifers Lins Int, sold 13 Angus heifers, 320kg, for $760 and another 10 Angus heifers, 264kg, for $640.
Jim Hinton sold eight Angus heifers, 249kg, for $590.
Strathmore sold two Angus-cross cows with calves for $1420.
Greener Pastures, Glenquarry, sold six Angus/Fresian cows with calves for $1300.
Fernleigh Dairies, Kangaloon, sold three Angus-cross cows with calves for $1200.
The sale was conducted by Jim Hindmarsh and Son, Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders Cleary McDowell.
