Market holds steady at monthly Dubbo store cattle sale

As rain hit the ground in Dubbo, the cattle market held steady at the monthly store sale.
Weaner steers made up the bulk of the 2650 head yarding with buyers from Binnaway, Lightning Ridge, Mendooran, Wellington, Bathurst and the local area in attendance.
Ray White Richardson & Sinclair director Justin Sanderson, Dubbo, said the quality of the yarding was back a little compared to last month's sale.
"A lot of cattle were showing signs of the change in weather," he said.
"It was probably a subdued market for the crowd that was there, which was quite large.
"Cattle still sold probably firm to a bit better on last sale's prices but certainly given the crowd it wasn't as high as it could have been.
"The quality steers sold really well and was quite a contrast to the secondary cattle."
Weaner steers less than 200 kilograms sold from $300 to $922.50 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $420 to $1160.
Weaner steers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg made $1050 to $1140.
In the weaner heifers, those less than 200kg attracted bids from $330 to $590 while those from 200kg to 280kg made $400 to $830.
Weaner heifers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg sold from $740 to $765.
Yearling steers less than 330kg made from $510 to $1270, while those from 330kg to 400kg attracted bids from $1230 to $1280.
Yearling heifers that weighed less than 330kg made from $450 to $820, while those that tipped the scales at more than 400kg made $1080.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows attracted bids from $640 to $1540 and cows made from $710 to $1170.
Cows with calves sold from $850 to top the market at $2140.
Charlton Bros, sold a pen of 20, Moongenilla-blood, Angus cows with calves, two-to-three-months-old, running back with Milla Murrah-blood bulls for $2140 a head.
Richard Chapman, Dubbo, purchased a pen of 20 Angus/Shorthorn cows, four-to-six-years-old, PTIC to Noonee/Mundarlo Agnus bulls, on behalf of his son Jordan Chapman, Narromine, for $1540 on account of MacDonald Grazing.
The same vendor also sold 18 Charolais cross cows, PTIC to Noonee/Mundarlo Agnus bulls for $1360 a head.
Hampshire Station, Merriwa, sold a draft of 100, Eaglehawk-blood, Angus steers, December/February 2023 drop from $1200 to a top of $1280.
P and C Quinn, Dubbo, sold a pen of 13, Angus PTIC cows, joined to Narranmore bulls for $1560 a head.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
