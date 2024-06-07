The Land
Home/Markets

Market holds steady at monthly Dubbo store cattle sale

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
June 7 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Chapman, Dubbo, purchased a pen of 20, Angus/Shorthorn cows, PTIC to Noonee/Mundarlo Angus bulls on behalf of his son Jordan Chapman, Narromine, for $1540 a head. Picture by Elka Devney
Richard Chapman, Dubbo, purchased a pen of 20, Angus/Shorthorn cows, PTIC to Noonee/Mundarlo Angus bulls on behalf of his son Jordan Chapman, Narromine, for $1540 a head. Picture by Elka Devney

As rain hit the ground in Dubbo, the cattle market held steady at the monthly store sale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.