Blue ribbon cropping, grazing country with excellent infrastructure

Blue ribbon 2029 hectare (5014 acre) South West Slopes aggregation Coreena and Binya is a strategically developed cropping and grazing operation with excellent infrastructure.
Offered by the Bunn family after 30 years of ownership, the outstanding aggregation in the Eurongilly Valley north east of Wagga Wagga consists of Coreena (1782ha/4403 acres) and Binya (247ha/610 acres).
The adjoining properties have been strategically developed with significant improvements to water infrastructure and fencing, including a central laneway for both machinery and livestock movements.
A registered carbon project will accrue credits for the next 25 years.
In addition to the cropping land producing cereals, oilseeds and legumes, about 5500 performance measured Merino ewes have been run.
Some 27,000 native trees have also been planted with the potential to link wildlife corridors and potentially create biodiversity and carbon credits.
Water is sourced from several sources including bores, the Goldenfields mains water scheme, dams and Mitta Mitta Creek.
Improvements include a newly constructed 1300 square metre machinery shed and workshop, steel cattle yards, three hay sheds, and 1150 tonnes of grain storage.
The six stand shearing shed is serviced by a set of undercover 2000 head capacity sheep yards.
There is also a stable complex equipped with a yard and dressage arena.
Coreena features several houses built in the 1930s.
The main five bedroom Federation-style homestead is set in a landscaped garden with a tennis court and garage.
There is also a three bedroom cottage, another three bedroom dwelling, and newly constructed five bedroom, three bathroom workers' accommodation.
Values are expected in the $8000/acre range putting the aggregation at the more than $40 million mark.
Expressions of interest for Coreena and Binya close with LAWD on July 10.
