The Land

Little River Landcare's extensive soil testing project wins state award

By Nick Newling
June 9 2024 - 6:00am
Little River Landcare vice chair Allan Nicholson, Wellington, and project officer Phoebe Gulliver, Eurimbla. Picture by Nick Newling
Little River Landcare vice chair Allan Nicholson, Wellington, and project officer Phoebe Gulliver, Eurimbla. Picture by Nick Newling

A Yeoval Landcare group that carried out an extensive soil-testing project has been recognised in this week's NSW Landcare Awards.

