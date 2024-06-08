Little River Landcare's extensive soil testing project wins state award

A Yeoval Landcare group that carried out an extensive soil-testing project has been recognised in this week's NSW Landcare Awards.
The Little River Landcare group received the Australian Government sustainable agriculture Landcare award for their soil PET (people, education and training) project.
Project officer Phoebe Gulliver, Eurimbla, said the project ran over two years and performed 1337 soil tests across the Central Tablelands and Central West, charging landholders a reduced $300 fee for the testing.
"Being recognised at a state level for what the group's achieved really shows that we're on point with what we're delivering and our feedback from landholders is that they want more of it," she said.
The 260 participants from 75 properties were then invited to one of 16 workshops across the region where they could meet with fellow producers. They then talked to scientists from NSW Soil Knowledge Network who explained the data collected from their properties, and how soil issues could be fixed.
"Landholders' knowledge really varied, and that sort of was one of the surprising things that came out of it," Ms Gulliver said.
"Some of the knowledge base was quite low about their soils and simple things like pH levels that were low, and landholders were unaware of the issue.
"Other areas and knowledge levels were quite high, but it really highlighted the need for continued soil extension."
Several producers implemented major revitalisation projects after receiving their soil test results and meeting with scientists, leading to more productive properties across the region.
"We were surprised at the outcomes," said Allan Nicholson, Little River Landcare vice chair, Wellington.
"We had one young bloke who had a soil test, came to a workshop, then came to a specific acid soils workshop, went home and did a once in a generation lime application on his property. Shifted his pH from 4.2 to 7.6."
Mr Nicholson said the key to the success of the testing project was in the use of incremental soil testing, instead of mixed testing that typically averaged the acidity and mineral levels of soil.
Testing in increments of five centimetres allowed producers to see stratified layers of acidification or mineral deposits in their soil, which could affect the root systems of plants.
"We soil tested to 20cm at 5cm increments for eight landholders and when they got their results, every one of them made a management change because and they'd all participated in the 10cm (testing previously) and they thought they were fine," Ms Gulliver said.
The project covered 280,000 hectares, with 25,000 data readings collected.
Data from the project was provided to NSW Government online services eSpade and Soils Near Me, alongside national databases to preserve information for the future.
"A lot of soil testing in the past has been done by government departments and it's been lost," Ms Gulliver said.
"This is a way of not losing data and being able to use that as a reference point for future testing."
Little River Landcare has applied for more funding to expand the project, with the hope that this award bolsters their push to educate the community.
"It's a bit of an affirmation that we're on the right track and a bit of confidence to go harder and faster. Yeah, let's do it all again," Mr Nicholson said.
Nine awards were handed out this week to Landcare projects, with the Wallabadah Community Association winning the Australian Government climate innovation award for their work on water management after Wallabadah faced consecutive droughts and floods.
Eleven major interventions into water management were made in collaboration with the Wallabadah Creek Catchment Community, including erosion control measures, rehydration mechanisms and sustainable land management practices.
Nell Chaffey of Somerton won the women in Landcare award, having served the organisation since the late 1980s.
She was honoured for her enduring dedication to the organisation - from planting trees on the family farm to playing a role in establishing the Tamworth Regional Landcare Association.
Winners of the NSW awards will compete against representatives from the other states and territories at the National Landcare Awards in 2025.
