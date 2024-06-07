Central west buyers active at Gundagai weaner sale

Central west buyers stepped in to fill the gap of a smaller local contingent at the annual Gundagai weaner sale on Friday.
About 3100 cattle were yarded and Elders Gundagai agent Harry Waters said overall there were some really nice runs of weaners.
"There was not quite as much weight as previous years given the season we have had," he said.
Mr Waters said given the drier season there also was not as many local buyers operating, however there was strong support from the central west and Albury Wodonga, as well as commission buyers.
"There was a pretty good heifer sale on what the market is doing," he said.
"There was plenty of people tucking away heifers to go onto crops anywhere that has had the rain."
Mr Waters said heavy steers floated around the 370 cents a kilogram to 380c/kg while a feature run from Mundarlo Angus saw the best steers make up to 410c/kg.
"All in all the vendors should be pretty happy considering the limited feed there is," he said.
Angus and Angus-cross steers more than 250kg typically sold for $840 a head to $1490, while coloured steers mostly made $790 to $990.
Light steers mostly made $410 to $965.
Angus and Angus-cross heifers more than 250kg typically sold for $760 to $1260. Coloured heifers sold for $650 to $900.
Light heifers sold for $400 to $785.
The best presented pen of steers was awarded to TJ Arragon for 31 Angus steers, 344kg, with Reiland and Hardhat blood, which sold for $1360.
A single eight-month-old Angus steer, 390kg, from R and K Weaver, sold for $1490, along with 12 Angus steers, 12-months-old, 384kg, from Josie Holdsworth, Tumut Plains.
Barkleigh Pastoral Co, Tarrabandra, sold 21 Angus steers, 342kg, with Bongongo blood, for $1380. The same vendor sold another 13 black baldy steers, 355kg, for $1100.
Sutton O'Brien Partnership, Tumut, sold 17 Angus steers, 358kg, for $1340.
Mundarlo Angus, Mundarlo, sold a large run of steers including 57 Angus steers, 324kg, which made $1320.
In other breeds MacDougall Family Trust, Adelong, sold 20 Shorthorn/Poll Hereford steers, 295kg, for $990, and 20 Shorthorn/Angus steers, 296kg, for $940.
The best presented pen of heifers was awarded to Kerry and Marlene Pearce, Muronga Pastoral Co, Adelong, for their 27 Angus heifers, 378kg, sold for $1260.
The same vendor sold another 18 Angus heifers, 319kg, for $1020.
A mixed pen of nine Angus heifers, 308kg, from Brindabella Farm Stay, Batlow, and eight Angus heifers, 309kg, from JH and BL Hunt made $900.
In other breeds J and J Scott, Coolac, sold six Charolais-cross heifers, 319kg for $900, along with a single Murray Grey heifer, 319kg, from WA and DJ Luff, Gundagai.
A pen of 15 Hereford heifers, 351kg, from D and L Piper, Brungle, sold for $895.
The Ranch Partnership, Adelong, sold 34 Angus heifers, 270kg, with Innesdale blood, for $890.
Buyers were local, as well as from Cowra, Bathurst, Cootamundra, Yass, Leeton, Griffith, Wagga Wagga and Albury Wodonga.
The sale was conducted by Elders Gundagai and Tumut.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.