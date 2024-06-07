The Land
Palgrove's Hunter Valley Charolais and Ultra Black sale 100pc clearance

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 7 2024 - 5:30pm
Fifty-three bulls were offered and sold for an average of $12,754.

Palgrove's Hunter Valley Charolais and Ultra Black bull sale topped at $28,000 with a 100 per cent clearance at auction, where the 53 bulls sold averaged $12,754.

