Palgrove's Hunter Valley Charolais and Ultra Black sale 100pc clearance

Ellerston Pastoral, repeat buyers of Palgrove Charolais bulls bought another of the $20,000 equal top-priced bulls, Palgrove Throne, sired by Palgrove Nitrogen. It was described as an 'absolute meat machine' in the catalogue and had an EMA of 132sq/cm. The 21-month-old weighed 779kg and had an IMF of 4.6pc. Ellerston bought five bulls averaging $14,800.