Faces at the MerinoLink field day and sire evaluation

Wet weather did not deter stakeholders at the annual MerinoLink field day on Thursday.
The field day was held at the Ross family's property near Bathurst and showcased the 2022 sire evaluation cohort.
Ben Swain, executive officer with Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association, talked participants through the results.
The field day also included a presentation and drone display by Brooke Watts of Bralca, Molong, who answered producer questions about how the technology could be implemented on farm.
The event followed the annual MerinoLink conference held at Mount Panorama on Wednesday, which featured trade stalls and a packed program with a range of speaker.
Conference topics included research and development updates, grazing management, post-farm wool processing, genetics, agtech, and a panel discussion on staff training and succession planning.
