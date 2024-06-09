Check pastures for legume content

Provided at least a reasonable autumn or early winter break for establishment and growth of winter grasses and legumes, and possibly weeds, has been experienced, now is a good time to establish if legumes are at least an acceptable part of the pasture composition.
Legumes are important for a few main reasons. They are the only plants that can build soil nitrogen, important for grass growth and for future crops where pasture is part of a rotation. Typically they build soil nitrogen by around 20 kilograms a hectare for each tonne/ha of their growth (dry matter basis).
Legumes, because of their nitrogen building ability, vis their symbiosis (relationship) with their specific rhizobia bacteria, are also mainly high feed quality in their own right. Hence directly and indirectly legumes are responsible for quality feed supply.
An alternative to legumes for high quality feed to supplying nitrogen via nitrogen based fertilisers. This is common in high quality grass based pastures, including tropical and temperate perennials, and sometimes annuals like brome ryegrass and herbs. But for large areas of Australian pastures supplying nitrogen via legumes, when it works, can be far more economical than depending only on fertilisers.
Some use of nitrogen fertilisers can also be economical when legumes fail to perform because of conditions like a winter/spring drought.
A number of reasons can be responsible for poor legume growth in a pasture with a starting point for correction being to investigate likely issues.
Common issues include legume species and variety choice within that species, has appropriate rhizobia strains been successfully established with the legumes, soil fertility, legume establishment methodology, and grazing management of both the legume as well as companion species, including native as well as introduced perennial grasses, herbs or other species. Weeds and pests can also be an issue.
Matching legumes with soil pH (acidity, alkalinity) is important. A common issue is soils can be too acidic for chosen legume species.
On really acidic soils, including subsoils, even if lime has previously been used, species like yellow serradella are the most tolerant.
Next most acid soil tolerant is pink or French serradella, then Biserrula. While not as tolerant as the previous ones, sub clover, arrowleaf, gland and bladder clover also have useful acid soil tolerance.
Lucerne is quite acid soil sensitive, as with many of the medic species.
As a general rule, rhizobia for each legume species tends to be more sensitive to low soil pH and associated aluminium toxicity than the species itself. However, the order of sensitivity are much the same as the species sensitivity. Lime application can help improve rhizobia performance in significantly low pH situations, but species with high tolerance to low pH species are still best if subsoil pH is also part of the scene.
Particularly where legumes are cohorts to perennials, either native, temperate (e.g. phalaris) or tropical, moisture competition can be tough in autumn and spring. Hence why legume variety with earlier maturity than is perhaps considered normal for an area, can be a better choice. Also varieties with high levels of hard seed are generally long term more persistent.
Legumes are sensitive to soil deficiencies like phosphorus and sulphur and will never build soil nitrogen nor provide good levels of quality feed unless addressed.
Grazing management is critical from several aspects. Ensuring legume set good levels pf seed, especially in initial years when it is important to buildup soil seed reserves, to cover for possible future droughts or dry springs, is important.
Species like biserrula, gland clover and serradella are, unlike sub clover, aerial seeders and, especially in drier springs, need more care to allow seed set.
Coming out of a good summer, paddocks often contain high levels of grasses and other herbage. If this is thick and sunlight cannot penetrate through to the ground, winter legumes will not germinate. It is not required to graze these flat, but at least to open them up.
An understated aspect with good pasture legume content is how they are introduced. They have best chance if in, or at least on the soil, prior to the autumn break. If added after the break they are competing with herbage already established.
Therefore, now is a good time to begin organising seed and inoculum for adding to pastures ahead of next year's autumn break. Alosca granules are, I believe, the best way to ensure rhizobia survive with added seed.
