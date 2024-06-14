A summer plan for all the colours of the rainbow | In Fiona's Garden

I love the colourful vegies of summer.
Watering my winter vegetables this morning, everything was green: snow peas, bok choy, the last cos lettuces of the season (overdue for salad, but good for soup).
Deep green broccoli that I planted in late January was ready to pick so I cut off the first satisfactorily large head but left the stem for the remaining shoots to grow out.
The beets are red, but they're underground.
Beets sometimes ease themselves up above ground but this impedes their development - they remain small and elongated, rather than full size and round - so I pushed a few gently back to where they belonged.
I thought of summer when the bed was overflowing with scarlet tomatoes, dark green cucumbers and purple eggplants.
Only yellow was missing, next summer I'll include golden squash and zucchinis.
All vegetables are nutritious whatever their colour and now is the time to think about next season's crops: forward planning being a key to successful vegie gardening.
It's surprised me when I started growing vegies how long some took to become edible shoots, roots or fruit.
Sowing to harvest times on seed packets can be quite unreliable and I found I was constantly running behind the clock.
Leafy summer salads are quickest, within three months, beets and potatoes are at least four months, broad beans sown in early April aren't ready until the end of October.
As for garlic and onions, my first onion crop took eight months, though it was worth it for large bulbs that were far less eye watering to slice than those from the greengrocer.
Harvest times relate partly to altitude: our Central Tablelands farm is 700 metres above sea level and we regularly experience early and late frosts, though less so in recent years due to global warming.
If your garden is lower or further north your growing season will be longer than mine, and correspondingly shorter if you're in the high country further south.
This year I'm determined to get going in good time for spring, which means starting some seeds in seed trays under cover in August.
Many of my favourite vegies are sub-tropical or tropical and I've been planting the seedlings in November or December, but this meant everything ripened at once in March and early April.
When you grow vegetables from seed you can afford to take a few risks, especially if you thriftily save your own seeds each year (I'm uber proud of my pumpkin and cucumber seeds).
If a late frost annihilates your precious sweet corn or multi coloured capsicums, well, it's not the end of the world, you can easily sow a few more.
One of my best crops last year came from an aubergine (eggplant) bush.
I bought a $3 punnet containing just a single seedling and planted it in early December.
It grew rapidly into a knee-high bush with large, oak shaped leaves and tiny mauve flowers and to my amazement bore no less than 17 magnificent, shiny, blackish purple aubergines from early March to mid-April.
Cucumber 'Green Gem' were almost as prolific and equally easy, so I'll try a September sowing for October planting this year and see how they go.
If you don't have time for seasonal vegetables, asparagus are perennial.
Two-year-old crowns (with bare roots) planted this winter will be in ready to pick after two years.
Asparagus need full sun, away from trees with questing roots, and well-drained soil, pH 6.5 to 7. Add compost and rotted cow pats when planting.
