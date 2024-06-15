The Land
Home/Opinion

Stepping stones to success for our youth

By Robbie Sefton
June 15 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Among the buskers each year at events such as Tamworth's Country Music Festival, there are always many youthful performers, notes Robbie Sefton. Photo: Shutterstock
Among the buskers each year at events such as Tamworth's Country Music Festival, there are always many youthful performers, notes Robbie Sefton. Photo: Shutterstock

The Tamworth Country Music Festival lights up the city each year and I'm always an interested observer. The Peel St buskers are always a highlight, where the young - and not so young - live out their music dreams in front of appreciative crowds. Among the buskers there's always many youthful performers, still in school you would imagine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.