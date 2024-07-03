Profitability and sustainability key for American Herefords

To create demand for Hereford- based cattle in the commercial market within the US.
That's the focus for the American Herefords Association (AHA), says the breed's executive vice president, Jack Ward, Kansas City, United States, who was a guest speaker at the Herefords Breed Forum held in Wodonga, in May.
"That's where we're going very quickly. Our vision is to establish Hereford genetics as an essential component of the US beef cattle herd," Mr Ward said.
"We do believe in cross breeding and breed complimentary.
"Our mission is to drive the beef industry and Hereford breed sustainability by ensuring cattle producers long term profitability, pedigree registration, genetic evaluation, great improvement tools and educational services.
"That's our role at the American Hereford Association."
Mr Ward said although the vision and the mission were slightly different, it was what they needed to be doing at the AHA.
Shane Bedwell, chief operating officer and director of breed improvement, said the baldy female was the 'king cow' within the US.
"It doesn't matter if it's in the north with the British-cross whether it be a black baldy or red baldy with a Red Angus," Mr Bedwell said.
"Or if you get down in our south country along the Gulf Coast, the tiger stripe Santa-cross are the five star, they're the most favourite commercial combination."
Mr Bedwell said one of the reminders for their association was that the commercial female was at the core of producers' businesses.
The association previously carried some research regarding the relevance of how the white faced female was essential to the market with some heterosis work done in the early 2000's.
The trial ran in California and Missouri, in two different environments with the results showing the same outcome from both places.
Direct heterosis pays.
Mr Bedwell said some of the outcomes was hybrid vigour from heavier calf weights, with the cattle then fed out.
"This is where you saw a big advantage in growth, pounds, efficiency and there was plenty of carcase merit," Mr Bedwell said.
"But where the big bang comes and where Hereford really fits in the US right now, is the maternal heterosis side.
"When that study was summarised in 2007 to 2008 our input prices were obviously a lot cheaper and our sale prices were quite a bit cheaper at that time.
"So we want to take the same data set and look at it in 2023 and 2024 to see what the difference was."
The University of Tennessee and their expansion group had taken the trial now out into the field, with results displaying a $90 per head advantage when a Hereford bull was joined to a British-based cow herd rather than a pure Angus joining.
The research showed the significance of the baldy female due to the higher percentage to breed back those calves.
"We found heterosis resulted in a seven to eight per cent advantage in conception rate," Mr Bedwell said.
"Not only is that baldy female producing more pounds of calf, but she is staying in the herd longer.
"This simulation projected over a 10-year period an advantage of $300 per cow from a net worth standpoint."
