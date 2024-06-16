Letters to the editor | LLS elections, renewables development, water buybacks, clean energy

Do you have a letter to the editor you would like to submit for consideration?
The Local Land Services board elections are currently upon us and seem to be turning into the usual fiasco.
I have it on good authority that with one week to go before the voting deadlines, less than two per cent of LLS ratepayers have applied for the right to vote in the board elections.
Last week I asked more than a dozen ratepayers if they had voted and received only one positive response, the others either were not aware that the election was on or found the process to obtain the right to vote too demanding.
The current system disenfranchises many of the ratepayers who are unaware of their rights or do not feel their opinions will be listened to.
Many older ratepayers are not computer literate.
Ratepayers deserve the right to vote which should be automatic with voting papers and candidate information posted to each ratepayer, as is done with the rates notice.
Further, it is time a complete review of the system is undertaken, particularly regarding the eligibility of candidates.
Section 27(5) of the LLS regulations state a person is eligible for election as a member of a local board if the person's principal place of residence is in the region.
Therefore a candidate does not need to own property or be an LLS ratepayer, yet upon election becomes the ratepayer's representative. How does this work?
Also, in the current election there is at least one example of a candidate who is the spouse of a government appointed board member and this clear conflict of interest is not revealed in the candidate information summary.
This candidate and the appointed board member use different surnames. If the candidate is successful then two of the six board members would be from the same household. So much for diversity!
Although elected candidates are required to disclose any interests (pecuniary or otherwise) it is too late after they have been elected for voters to be aware of any conflict of interest.
At the conclusion of this current election, the LLS should conduct an open review of the whole election process and seek submissions from ratepayers who are currently not receiving the representation they deserve.
BRIAN CREEDY, Collins Creek.
I wish to express my utmost anger and anguish over the ruthless decision made by EnergyCo to run dual 500 kilovolt transmission towers through our beautiful productive lands near Tamworth.
The destruction of farm lands, businesses, tourism, flora and fauna and biosecurity risks have not been seriously considered. It's environmental rape and pillage!
The proposal runs over our cattle yards, through two protected stands of stringy bark trees. This will interfere with technical devices, mobile phones, television and radio. Consider a medical emergency. A heart attack, snakes bites and machinery accidents.
One could die before alerting medical assistance. Lightning strike fires are also frequent in this area. Taking water out of Chaffey Dam will be risky with poles and wires and aircraft.
I'm depending on an income from the farm to financially care for my 2 adult sons with disabilities. Property and income will be significantly devalued and reduced. There goes my long term plan for their financial care.
The NDIS doesn't pay the bills, clothe or feed them; the disability support payment doesn't provide a decent lifestyle.
Tamworth Council has approval to increase rates 36.3pc. The noose tightens!
Back off Energy Co. Move to public stock routes or go underground. Life is challenging enough without you guys on our back.
ANNE WARDEN, Loomberah/Garoo.
When will Australians realise the constant damage to our agricultural sector is having a significant impact on the cost of living? It's simple: If growing food is more difficult and expensive, we all pay more at the supermarket.
This past week we saw the issues being faced by fruit growers in the Goulburn Valley, with SPC cutting production of pears and peaches because imported fruit is cheaper. There are too many government policies that are increasing costs across the board for our farmers, and as a result they are less competitive on the international stage.
In the Goulburn Valley, like other regions across south-eastern Australia, the soaring cost of water makes production more expensive. We are wasting billions of litres of water every year through unnecessary transmission losses, and pouring it out to sea in South Australia.
This occurs because governments, especially the Albanese Government, refuse to work collaboratively with local communities to maximise our precious water resources for productive and environmental use.
What most people do not understand is there is sufficient water to meet the needs of the environment, as well as supplying our hard working Australians so they can grow the food you buy at the supermarket. What's missing is government desire to look beyond buying water from farmers and storing it in dams, which has adverse consequences including, increased flood risk.
Our nation's farming communities would have no argument with governments if they were storing environmental water and using it efficiently. But that is not the case.
As a nation we can say "enough is enough". We want policies that support our farming communities, or we can accept the indisputable fact that it will cost more to grow less and everyone will have a much higher food bill.
SHELLEY SCOULLAR, Albury.
The Queensland Government recently placed a ban on pumping and dumping carbon dioxide into the Great Artesian Basin.
This was an event rarely seen - politicians have stumbled onto a sensible energy policy. Burying CO2 would achieve nothing useful.
But their ban on carbon capture and underground storage (CCUS) should be extended to all areas of Queensland, not just this one basin.
Meanwhile, they have another destructive "green" answer to energy storage: "Install pumped hydro plants on every coastal river".
These pumped-hydro dreams require electricity to pump water to the upper reservoir when green energy is available during sunny/windy days and then use that stored energy to recharge all those batteries by releasing stored water at night.
But not all the energy can be recovered - some is always lost. And what if we have three or more cloudy windless days?
That's when the sensible oldies crank up the diesel generator in the shed, get into the old Holden to go shopping (with cash in hand), and drag out the gas-fired barbecue.
VIV FORBES, Washpool, Qld.
Well at least he's consistent. Just can't keep the Member for New England Barnaby Joyce happy it seems.
Even though the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicine Authority won't be moved out of his home town of Armidale, he just doesn't get it that the decision to move it in the first place set back Australia's pesticide and veterinary medicine regulatory system by decades.
It will take that long to regain the competency and lost corporate knowledge from the move to Armidale.
We're now stuck with old broad-spectrum stuff that kills everything and hasn't been assessed to modern standards, instead of the latest selective herbicides.
Good one Barny. Happy now?
GARY FAN, Allambee, ACT.
