NSW Budget an opportunity to feed the future

As the NSW Treasurer puts the final touches on his upcoming budget, he needs to remember the critical importance of farmers to the state's economy.
According to Jobs and Skills Australia statistics, agriculture, forestry and fishing are either the number one or two employment sectors in the majority of regional NSW.
In the New England and North West, for example, roughly one in five people work in this sector and that number grew by 23 per cent in the last year alone.
The state's agricultural sector is not only an economic dynamo but it literally feeds and clothes us, making it incredibly important in everyone's lives.
But, unfortunately, we're still seeing the impact of disintegrating transport infrastructure while the feral pig problem is just exploding.
Last year's budget included a feral pig coordinator and control efforts but we're hearing reports the pigs are getting worse.
We know we need to cull the majority of the breeding population which will require a significant investment from the government.
A big effort promptly might be expensive in the short term but will save untold millions into the future.
The problem of potholed roads and load-limited bridges and railways continues to constrain the economic opportunity for state coffers and needs to be a priority.
Again, this is one where a big spend to future-proof our infrastructure will create a lot of money for future budgets.
I would also strongly encourage the Treasurer to make sure our R&D efforts continue, so farmers can be even more productive and in turn create more jobs and more economic growth.
Farmers know you need to invest to get a return just as you need to sow seed before you can harvest, and we are encouraging the Treasurer and the NSW government to look at agriculture not just as a cost, but as a major opportunity.
In so doing they could both figuratively and literally feed the future.
