Manilla's vintage machinery display turns back the hands of time

Manilla Vintage Machinery Club's annual rally enjoyed the long weekend, but club president Tim Scanlon said bleary weather may have hampered visitor numbers.
"Generally, we get 2500 to 3000 people through the gate to an event that is a real family affair," Mr Scanlon said.
Exhibitors travelled from Wauchope, the Hunter Valley, Sydney, up to the Queensland border, with one Queenslander making the border crossing to put his machine on display, Mr Scanlon added.
"The vintage cars and tractors put on a great display with a parade along the main street of Manilla on Saturday morning, and the swap meet was well attended, too," he said.
Trent Betts, Moonbi, had his four-horsepower Ronaldson Tippett Austral oil engine on show. He bought it at Halls Creek at a clearing sale in 2007. The engine was in pieces, so it had to be completely rebuilt.
A popular display at the rally was the shearing demonstration, which featured a hand-operated shearing machine and the 1930 4 HP Lister hopper-cooled engine on a Lister shearing plant.
Mr Scanlon owns and restored the shearing machine, which Malcolm Burbury, Manilla, used to shear about 30 sheep over the weekend.
Ross Scot, from the Mid North Coast Machinery Restoration Club, had a 1.5 HP Wiscona Pep engine he bought in 2019. It was manufactured in America in 1913. While most of these rare engines went to the UK, this came from a boat-building yard at South West Rocks.
Steve Allen, Upper Hunter Vintage Machinery group demonstrating the New England Butt braiding Machine originally manufactured in Rhode Island, USA.
Mr Allen was also fundraising for pancreatic cancer research in memory of his late wife Karen, swapping a braided bracelet for a donation to PanKind. He raised more than $800 and still had online donations to add up.
Another highlight was Ross and Peta Taylor's 1914 Marshall portable steam engine. It was manufactured at Gainsborough, England, and delivered to Australia on April 20, 1914. It is 8 HP, has a 19-inch bore, and has a 12-inch stroke. It was originally used in a copper and gold mine at Bogan Gate. Ross and Peta purchased the machine in 2017, and it took three years to restore.
Mr Scanlon said the club would be holding its annual geneeral meeting soon and planning was underway for next year, the 35th Manilla Vintage Machinery Rally.
