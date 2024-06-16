Cider House build to bring The Apple Thief home to Batlow

Smell the apples, taste the cider and enjoy the seasonal sights of Batlow when The Apple Thief Cider House opens its doors in 2025.
Following the devastation of the 2019/20 bushfires, orchardist and founder of The Apple Thief, Dave Purcell, put his hand up to help his community and the local orchard industry recover and grow.
"[It's] certainly gone through some pretty tough times and turned a negative into a positive," Mr Purcell said.
"It's really exciting with the young family ... to be a part of the rebuild in and around Batlow.
"I think it's exciting times ahead."
With some help from the Australian and NSW government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, construction has begun on Cider House - an ambitious new visitor destination.
Mr Purcell said the site would provide an immersive experience to visitors.
"We've got an existing roadside stall here, but we're looking to build up ... take the business to the next stage, which is a tourism development," he said.
"You can park in amongst the apple trees or in under the hail nets, and then walk through the trees up into a building or into the Cider House and see have all the immersive smells of apple juice and tastings of cider ... get some food and sit outside under the trees, and look at the views.
"You'll be able to get that experience of everything to do with apples, but also local produce, apple pies, buying apples, and a little bit of history ... highlighting the area.
"Obviously apples is number one, but there are other things like berries and nuts and a lot of local produce up in the mountains here. It's all about provincial and showcasing the area."
This full wrap-around experience will also bring the operations of The Apple Thief full-circle.
"I was going to move back to the area anyway, but after the fires I put my hand up and it was a good opportunity to move the cider brand ... back to the area ... even though I've been based from Batlow ... and do all the production here on site," Mr Purcell said.
"Grow the apples, make the production on site, then sell it all within a few 100 metres.
"It'll [help] with sustainability and fulfils the big picture of growing apples to juicing them and then obviously fermenting it into cider and then selling it all. There are three or four steps to the process, so it'll be good to do it all on site."
The cider house will be one of many destinations along the Batlow Cider Rail Trail, which is anticipated to run from the Batlow township to The Apple Thief Cider House.
Mr Purcell said the trail could be brilliant for the community and for tourism.
"It's approximately five kilometres ... so it'll be a good little trip for people to go in and out, and for the area I think," he said.
"Tourism is a big thing and also for locals, there's not a lot of gyms or walking trails, so it's an opportunity for people to get out and about ... recovering from the fires, for mental health, I just think it's amazing.
"I think it's a sign of the times ahead for the area."
While the cider house's construction is underway, visitors can still visit The Apple Thief for coffee, light meals and cider tastings in the old shed, or the farm shop which stocks the popular ciders and a selection of locally grown farm produce, vinegars, and preserves.
The winter opening hours for the temporary cafe and shop are Thursday to Monday from 9am until 2pm but it will be closed for a period during July.
"I grew up here so it means everything to me and my family to bring The Apple Thief home to Batlow," Mr Purcell said.
"We're sure locals will enjoy The Cider House as much as visitors from further afield."
