Some way before producers develop appetite for a bigger goat levy

Will the call to arms for an increased levy for goats be a lonely cry, as an industry amid transition steadies its feet for the future?
Certainly there are rumblings of something bigger to come with goats, not just as the most widely consumed protein in the world, but as projects around the improvement of genetics and performance kick off, as well as a few producers making the leap themselves into the domestic market abyss.
The majority of the industry is otherwise set up around large scale harvesting of rangeland goats with little or no management.
A further $60 million in expanding the Bourke abattoir also signals the potential for growth.
However, it is only during the past handful of years that the shift of containing rangeland goats behind wire (even if some of this is still extensive), selecting for more performance focused genetics as opposed to leaving it to nature, and the idea of establishing domestic markets, have started to gain traction.
Compared to other sectors, the goat industry still has relatively few players numerically and a significantly large proportion of these are harvesting rangeland goats, rather than the emerging alternative of controlled programs.
Just as the industry has seen these differences be highlighted with the electronic identification for sheep and goats, the same disparities around what will or won't work and where the return on investment might be is emerging along the same lines around the levy question.
For the majority, typically the rangeland harvesters who are selling into an export market, it's hard to see where the payback might be.
This is especially the case when the over-the-hooks prices have shown how they can vary from $10/kg back to $3 in a relatively short time, as seen in recent years.
Some areas that this would help develop, and add value, includes the development of market specifications, parasite control and consumer education.
The development of higher-end export markets could also have potential.
The road map is already there. The trade-offs include labour, infrastructure and having to invest in management as opposed to opportunity harvesting. It seems, however, it will depend on a few trailblazers to light the way if it is going to happen.
