Tyrone's triumph: Calrossy takes top spot at Dubbo National Shorthorn show

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated June 12 2024 - 9:36am, first published 9:32am
2024 Grand champion bull Kamilaroi Tyrone T22, with the Calrossy Anglican School cattle team, Tamworth. Picture by Elka Devney
After 18 years in the ring at the Dubbo National Shorthorn Show, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, have won their first broadribbon with 2024 grand champion bull Kamilaroi Tyrone T22.

Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

