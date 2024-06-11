Tyrone's triumph: Calrossy takes top spot at Dubbo National Shorthorn show

After 18 years in the ring at the Dubbo National Shorthorn Show, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, have won their first broadribbon with 2024 grand champion bull Kamilaroi Tyrone T22.
Sired by Yamburgan Zeus M499 and out of Kamilaroi Anna Marie P20, the 21-month-old bull was sashed junior champion led and grand champion bull by judges Sophie and Spencer Morgan, The Grove Shorthorns, Condamine, Qld.
Mr Morgan said Kamilaroi Tyrone T22 was a complete bull with so much good to offer.
"He's got a really refined front end on him with good feet and scans backed up with expected progeny differences," he said.
"He is a really good headed and usable bull."
Calrossy Anglican School director of the trade training centre and head of vocational education training Kathy DeJong, said the team were beyond excited to take home the win.
"We've had a top-priced bull before but not a grand champion bull so it is just amazing," she said.
"He's got amazing figures and has been a really bull to prepare because he is so structurally sound and correct.
"He also carries a lot of the famous bloodlines including Yamburgan Zeus and Muridale Thermal Energy, and he is out of one of our home-bred females which is also pretty special.
While seven senior Calrossy students attended the show, a number of junior students were glued to the show's live-stream at home.
"It is very exciting for the kids because they put in a lot of hours," Ms DeJong said.
"They selected him and have done all of the work breaking him in.
"The win is not so much about the ribbon, it is about the team because they've all helped and supported each other along the way."
Reserve junior champion led bull was awarded to 20-month-old Leeds Landline T70, exhibited by Gillian and David Leeds, Leeds Shorthorns, Jerilderie.
He was sired by Turanville Minister Q79 and out of Leeds Gem Enia N53.
In a show of dominance, Leeds Shorthorns took out champion unled bull with Leeds Latin Lover T69 and reserve champion unled bull with Leeds Lucas T6.
The 19-month-old champion was sired by Turanville Minister Q79 and out of Leeds Glance Mirabelle N5 while the 24-month-old reserve champion was by Outback Sprys Balance G266 and out of Leeds Flash Fancy M291.
The Leeds' success continued with Leeds Lloyds T51 sashed senior champion led bull.
The 22-month-old bull was sired by Turanville Minister Q79 and out of Leeds Hope Mirabelle P17.
In reserve was 22-month-old bull AJM Tacklebury T141, exhibited by Ashley and Jane Morris, AJM Shorthorns, Young.
He was sired by Sprys Goldenrod P39 and out of Sprys Patents Cherry.
AJM Shorthorns also took home reserve champion female with with AJM Pattie U141.
The eight-month-old was sired by Eloora Gunner R10 and out of AJM Pattie Q117.
Moombi Isobel T57, exhibited by Marellan, Emerald, Qld, was sashed grand champion female.
The 22-month-old was sired by Moombi The Lad Q206 and out of Moombi Isobel J11.
Judge Spencer Morgan said the grand champion female could be bred a number of ways.
"She's got a good front end on her, she's beautiful and mobile," he said.
"I think she can breed any which way you want to go, and that is a strength of the Shorthorn breed."
Champion breeders group of three bulls was awarded to Eloora Shorthorns, Mooralla, Vic.
More results to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.