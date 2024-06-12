Containment feeding not just for drought

Containment feeding may be used mainly in droughts, however it can be a useful tool throughout other periods.
Local Land Services drought adoption officer, Geoff Minchin, Temora, said there was more and more producers turning to containment feeding, particularly in the last two to three years, and were using it in drier autumns where they might have a feed gap.
"This season is a great example of where containment feeding could help during a dry autumn," he said, speaking at the FarmLink pasture management field walk on Tuesday.
Mr Minchin said he had seen in the region pastures taking a long time to recover, leading to producers feeding right through lambing which leads to lamb wastage.
"One of the things we've seen from early adopters is they have tended to scanning, then they'll put their single bearing ewes in here [the containment area] to lessen the load out there [in the paddock] and they'll maintain their weight or condition score at three to 3.5," he said.
Mr Minchin said multiple bearing ewes tend to be put in the paddock, however some producers had used containment feeding to manage their condition score before putting them on grazing crops or pastures to allow the pastures to recover.
"So when it comes to lambing there's less reliance on grain at lambing time and you're lambing on pasture which can have quite a big effect on wastage," he said.
"You can still grow grass on no rain if you've got moisture underneath. This season really tells us that containment feeding isn't just for drought times - it can help in dodgy autumns and it can also help in a dodgy spring."
Mr Minchin said containment feeding provided the main benefits of erosion control and ground cover protection.
"We use containment feeding to protect ground cover at 70 per cent or above," he said.
"When you're investing in pastures which might cost you $500/ha it's a big investment. We're best off protecting those pasture assets and containment feeding rather than destroying country over dry periods.
"Your recovery phase from dry periods is so much faster."
The containment feeding site at FarmLink's Temora Agricultural Innovation Centre was built 10 years ago and features three pens suitable for about 450 adult sheep each at about five square metres a head, along with a feed lane.
Mr Minchin said the idea was to also have roughage, such as barley straw, also provided in pens, as well as water troughs at the opposite end to the feed.
"You want your feed and water separated as far as possible so they're not carrying grain and fowling up the water troughs," he said.
He said water troughs can be made cheaply, with those at the Temora site made from PVC pipe.
"We like this design because there's very little surface area on show, enough for a mouth to get in there, to keep the dust off the water surface.
"Particularly for weaners if there's a dust film on the water they won't drink the water."
Mr Minchin said density was important to manage to limit dust which could cause animal health issues including pneumonia.
He said weighing and condition scoring stock was also beneficial.
"We'd recommend if you're bringing stock into a containment area you'll weigh them coming and separate them on weight particularly if they are lambs," he said.
When setting up containment feeding areas Mr Minchin said he recommended having them close to the producer's normal sheep facilities and close to the hay shed and grain silos, as well as along a tree line to provide shade and wind protection.
