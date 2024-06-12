The Land
Home/Rural Life

'Whatever you do will be right': Cherished stock agent forever loved

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 12 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
H.Francis and Co stock agent Jeff Francis at his very last Winter All Breeds Sale in 2022. Picture supplied
H.Francis and Co stock agent Jeff Francis at his very last Winter All Breeds Sale in 2022. Picture supplied

The void left by a generous friend, loving father and well-respected stock agent, Jeff Francis, will be felt across the entire Riverina for decades to come as the community prepares to bid him a final farewell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.