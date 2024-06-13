New AirAgri farm safety system is the lifeguard of the bush

Co-founders of AirAgri, brothers, James and Paul Diamond, at Elders FarmFest, in Toowoomba, Qld, with the personal location devices which help ensure farmers and workers return home safely to loved ones. Picture by Linda Mantova

Every farming family or rural business wants their loved ones and workers to come home at the end of a hard day's work, and one Australian business has designed the technology to ensure just that.

With origins in the Victorian high country, AirAgri is now based in Toowoomba, Queensland, and it's automated farm safety product is the only one of it's kind on the market.

Co-founders of AirAgri are brothers, James and Paul Diamond, third generation Angus and Merino producers at Mansfield, who regard their product as "an automated guardian angel", and "the lifeguard in the bush".



AirAgri was established just over five years ago, with its personal location devices (PLD) giving farmers and their families peace of mind, according to AirAgri chief executive officer, James Diamond.

Farmers or workers wear the PLD on their belt or radio harness, which then talks to networks direct to satellite and is beyond cell towers.

Co-founders of AirAgri are brothers, James and Paul Diamond, third generation Angus and Merino producers at Mansfield, Victoria. Picture supplied

"It's really important for farmers to know that this works where your mobile phone doesn't," James said.

"As 3G gets turned off, we need peace of mind in the bush when our cell phones continuously get worse and worse.

"We map your property, or use existing maps, and based on that, the PLD is automatically checking in and recording your movements and behaviours. That manual check-in is then reviewed and monitored by our software, and looks for abnormalities based on where you are located," he said.

With Paul Diamond still operating the family property at Mansfield, the family has first hand experience of the importance of farm safety.

AirAgri co-founder, Paul Diamond, with one of the personal location devices (PLD) giving farmers and their families peace of mind. Picture supplied

"I manage and run our family farm by myself in undulating country, so it's good to have that peace of mind that if something does happen to me on the farm, an alert will be triggered, whether it's by me pushing a button or from being in the same location for a certain period of time," he said.

"It will trigger an alert with a longitude and latitude of where I am on the farm. It shortens the reaction time of where I am at that point of time, rather than I haven't come home at the end of the day... let's go find him."

James said it reduced the standard feedback loop from hours and days to seconds and minutes.

"The standard time of information flowing on farms is really that you leave at the start of the day, come back at lunch and come back for dinner - that's the feedback loop, and there's nothing wrong with that," he said.

"But when we are faced with the challenges of variable weather, machinery, and unpredictable livestock, all those things present risk. If something does happen, which unfortunately, in our industry it does, and it happens more than any other industry, we need to try and increase that feedback loop from hours down to minutes."

AirAgri's farm safety system has been taken up by mum and dad farmers as well as large corporates, and is now working on more than 300 farms and businesses across the country. The AirAgri team was at Elders FarmFest in Toowoomba last week, and were overwhelmed by the interest in their product.

Managing and running the family farm by himself at Mansfield, Victoria, Paul Diamond knows that if something does happen to him on the farm, an alert will be triggered. Picture supplied

As a result, AirAgri is set to launch a new product on July 1, 2024, specifically designed for farming families with members over the age of 65. This innovative solution comes after extensive research and conversations at FarmFest, where James and Paul identified a significant need for a low-cost, user-friendly safety solution tailored to the unique challenges faced by older farmers.

"During FarmFest, we had hundreds of conversations with farmers, confirming the urgent need for an accessible and affordable safety solution targeting family-run farming operations," James said.



"With males over the age of 65 being an age bracket which presents as one of the highest risks, AirAgri's new product aims to address these critical safety concerns while remaining affordable for farmers," he said.



"After months of hard work and validation leading up to FarmFest, we're excited to announce that any farmer over the age of 65 can now apply for our new product at just $25 per month.



"Our goal is to drive adoption and shift the trends, ensuring that older farmers can continue working safely and effectively on their land."

James said AirAgri's new product continued to deliver automated monitoring and alarms for those working in lone remote environments, providing peace of mind for family members, friends, and neighbours.



"This innovative solution allows them to assist quickly when something goes wrong, significantly impacting the outcome and helping to keep farmers on the land for longer," he said.

"The product will have a small setup fee of $250, followed by a monthly fee of $25. Farmers will also be offered no setup with a higher monthly fee if desired. This pricing structure ensures that it is accessible to a wide range of farming families, particularly those who may struggle with higher-cost solutions."

Paul emphasised the importance of this product in supporting the farming community: "Our commitment is to enhance farm safety and productivity while addressing the specific needs of older farmers. This product is a testament to our dedication to the well-being of rural communities."

AirAgri's new product is poised to make a significant impact on the safety and longevity of older farmers, reinforcing the company's mission to support and sustain rural life through innovative technology.



With a team of eight full time product developers who are continually enhancing the software to adapt to each of the 75 agricultural sectors, AirAgri is growing its product base each day.

For more information please visit airagri.com.au