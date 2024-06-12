Free fox baits from Northern Tablelands LLS striving to reduce menace

For the first time ever, Northern Tablelands Local Land Services will offer free baits for the control of foxes to all accredited program participants this year.
With feral fox populations posing a threat to both the natural environment and livestock, Northern Tablelands Local Land Services is urging landholders around Armidale, Walcha and Guyra to work together with their neighbours and participate in the upcoming Fox Baiting Program this month.
Michael Smart, Biosecurity Officer at Northern Tablelands Local Land Services, said cooperation between neighbouring producers was key to the program's success.
"This program has been running since the early 2000s, and we have always relied on the support of local volunteers to help us coordinate the groups at 18 localities across the region and widespread participation from landholders", he said. "Through this support, we are able to reduce the impact of fox predation on local ecosystems and livestock in the region."
As foxes roam between properties, he urged community support working together to control fox populations in the New England and Northern Tablelands.
Landholders can get involved by joining a local fox control baiting group. The 2024 group baiting schedule can be found on the Local Land Services website at https://www.lls.nsw.gov.au/help-and-advice/pest-control/bait-collection/bait-collection-in-the-northern-tablelands
All landholders participating must be accredited and present their chemical card or arrange for an authorised agent to collect and lay baits on their behalf through Northern Tablelands Local Land Services.
Free online Vertebrate Pesticide Induction Training courses are also available to gain accreditation for a period of five years. Landholders can learn more at https://www.lls.nsw.gov.au/help-and-advice/pest-control/vertebrate-pesticide-induction-training
Foxes are an introduced pest species that prey on lambs, calves, and poultry and can spread disease and parasites to both animals and humans.
They also damage the natural environment, assisting with the spread of weeds and preying on native wildlife, including possums, wallabies, birds, reptiles, and frogs.
Landholders interested in participating in the program should contact Northern Tablelands Local Land Services at (02) 6770 2000. More information is available at https://www.lls.nsw.gov.au/help-and-advice/pest-control/bait-collection/bait-collection-in-the-northern-tablelands
