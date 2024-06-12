European Central Bank kick-starts first rate cut

Much to the market's anticipation, the European Central Bank (ECB) kick-started its first rate cut last Thursday.
The main policy rates were cut by 25bps, leaving the deposit rate at 3.75 per cent and main refinancing rate at 4.75pc.
While many presume this is the start of an easing cycle, the government council emphasised the policy outlook will be dependent on the data as ''inflation is likely to stay above target well into next year'' which is due to price pressures and elevated wage growth.
However, they also stated they are not pre-committing to a particular path and will keep policy rates sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary.
Following the meeting, the headline inflation forecast for 2024 and 2025 raised by 0.2pc and a subsequent Bloomberg report noted that ECB officials have all but ruled out a follow up move in July.
Commodities had shown some volatilities overnight following the ECB cuts.
Oil (WTI) was up around 2pc after being sold off to below $73.
WTI is currently back to around $75.50 and Brent above the $80 mark.
Most of the metals were also in the green.
Copper was up 2pc and iron ore up 4.8pc.
Over in the United States, the labour market is not seeing any renewed tightening one would expect to see in the current interest rate environment.
The non-farm payroll employment figure showed a gain of 272,000 in May led by 68,000 job additions in health care and 43,000 in government.
The payroll number was much higher than the market expectation of 185,000 and above the average monthly gain of 232,000 over the past year.
Average hourly earnings increased by 0.4pc over the month and 4.1pc annually, which was also stronger than market anticipation.
The unemployment rate changed slightly in May and sitting at 4pc.
Following the payroll data, US two-year bond yields jumped up 16 bps on Friday and little changed on Monday at 4.88pc.
Ten-year yields also ticked up 15 bps on Friday and remained elevated at 4.46pc on Monday.
Market pricing for rate cuts in September also lowered after the payroll data, from 20 bps of cuts to only 13 bps.
