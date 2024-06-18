The Land
Enhanced eye in the sky gives western landholders better information

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
June 18 2024 - 6:00pm
Advances in drone technology offer livestock producers and landholders more significant data on pastures, water and land management and, importantly, a better idea of the burden feral animals impose on their properties.

Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

