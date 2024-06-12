The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

First-time trip pays off as Victorian stud tops National Shorthorn Sale

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated June 12 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robyn and Bev Harris of Meadow Vale, Lancefield and Clarkefield, Vic, Liz and Kim Williams, Polldale, Dubbo, Paul Jameson and Lincoln McKinlay, Elders, and Macquarie, 3, with Ned Williams, Caroline, 15 months, Katja Williams and Edward, 4. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Robyn and Bev Harris of Meadow Vale, Lancefield and Clarkefield, Vic, Liz and Kim Williams, Polldale, Dubbo, Paul Jameson and Lincoln McKinlay, Elders, and Macquarie, 3, with Ned Williams, Caroline, 15 months, Katja Williams and Edward, 4. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

A first-time vendor topped the National Shorthorn Sale at Dubbo on Wednesday, where bulls sold to six states and two major volume buyers purchased 25 bulls between them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.