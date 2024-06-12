First-time trip pays off as Victorian stud tops National Shorthorn Sale

A first-time vendor topped the National Shorthorn Sale at Dubbo on Wednesday, where bulls sold to six states and two major volume buyers purchased 25 bulls between them.
The Harris family of Meadow Vale, Lancefield and Clarkefield, Victoria, sold the top-priced bull, Meadow Vale Ultimate T24, for $28,000 to a partnership between Polldale Shorthorns, Dubbo, and Michael Graham, Calmara Shorthorns, Toongi.
The July-2022 drop, by Polldale Neat N38 LN38 and out of Meadow Vale Beauty M12 10362, weighed 932 kilograms and scanned 22 millimetres rump fat, 13mm rib, and 134 square centimetres eye muscle area.
He also measured 41cm scrotal circumference with 7.4 per cent intramuscular fat.
Robyn Harris, Meadow Vale, was thrilled with the result.
The family had been breeding Shorthorns for 50 years but had never shown at the National Show and Sale.
Ms Harris said they rated the bull very highly but the sale price far exceeded their expectations.
"You don't expect to come up and do that in your first showing," she said.
She said it was fantastic to have him heading to a stud.
Kim Williams, Polldale, said the bull was hard to fault, being very correct with good length and softness.
"He's a very correct bull, we thought he was probably the better bull in the shed," he said.
"He's got tremendous weight for age, good IMF, and good fat cover - they're the sort of things we're looking for.
"He's a no-holes bull, really."
The bull was also by a Polldale sire that had bred very well for the stud.
Mr Williams said he had partnered with Mr Graham before and they had thought the bull might fetch slightly more in price.
Krystelle Ridley, K.O Shorthorns, Forbes, sold K.O Tonto T159 for $21,000 to SL and DM Perry, Warren.
By Belmore Quantum Q215 and out of K.O XLT Skye M103, the August-2022 drop, 930kg, scanned 8.1pc IMF, 136sq cm EMA, 22mm rump fat and 14mm rib.
Eloora Shorthorns, Cavendish, Vic, sold Eloora Maverick T115 for $20,000 to Phillip and Richele Loane, Latrobe, Tasmania.
The bull was by Byland Flash 9U106 and out of Eloora Matilda K07.
The April-2022 drop, 898kg, scanned 15mm rump, 8mm rib, 132 sq cm EMA and 7.5pc IMF.
Logan Evans, Howzat, Tamworth, sold Howzat M15 Texasranger T111, which won reserve junior bull at Sydney Royal, for $20,000 to Vuiller Shorthorns, Yanakie, Vic.
The August-2022 drop, 852kg, scanned 19mm and 12mm over the rump and rib, 131sq cm EMA and 7.9pc IMF.
The grand champion bull, exhibited by Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, sold for $18,000 to G Morgan and Co, Condamine, Queensland.
The bull, by Yamburgan Zeus M499 and out of Kamilaroi Anna Marie P20, had estimated progeny differences (EPDs) in the top 2pc for docility and top 10pc for the all-purpose index.
Two major volume buyers were also operating throughout the sale.
Passmore Partnership, Forbes, continued its run of strong support, with Matthew Passmore having bought at least one bull a year at the sale since 1964.
The commercial operation secured 14 bulls to average $7643.
Their top purchase was the $12,000 Yanco Tatum T12, exhibited by Yanco Agricultural High School.
The bull, 882kg, by Bayview Archer M15 and out of Yanco Cams Holly N9, scanned 24mm and 13mm rump and rib fat, respectively, 130sq cm EMA and 7.1pc IMF.
Passmore Partnership also paid $10,000 twice, first for Eloora Magnum T149, by Futurity Nitro N4, and then for Leeds Longreach T39, by Outback Sprys Balance G266.
Another major buyer was online bidder, Merriwee Pastoral Company of Condobolin.
The operation bought 11 bulls averaging $6364. Its top purchase was the $10,000 Ronelle Park Tubby, exhibited by Ronelle Park, Lyndhurst.
By Sprys Thermal Energy Q6 and out of Ronelle Park Sweet Dreams, the bull had EPDs in the top 1pc for rib eye area and the all-purpose index and the top 2pc for marbling.
In the females, Lincoln Job, Marellan Shorthorns, Emerald, Qld, sold Marellan Susan U233 for the top price of $7500.
The July-2023 heifer, by Royalla S015 and out of Marellan Susan 0051, sold to Janice Rees, Roma, Qld.
Roger and Niaomi Evans, Nagol Park, Tamworth, sold Nagol Park RR Romance U116, for $6000 to Penny Lane Breeders, Echuca, Vic.
All up, 70 of 112 bulls averaged $8800 under the hammer with a further seven sold after the auction.
In the females, six of seven heifers averaged $5083.
Elders conducted the sale with Lincoln McKinlay and Ryan Bajada the auctioneers. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.