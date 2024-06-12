Supple Whiteface sweep up Dubbo National Poll Hereford awards

Following an extremely successful day in the ring last Tuesday, Supple Whiteface, Llangothlin, have taken home a collection of awards at the Dubbo National Poll Hereford Show.
The stud, which was recognised as the most successful exhibitor, also won the president's shield for the best lineup of three bulls.
Judge Steve Crowley, Tycolah, Cobbadah, Vic, said the trio were a terrific group.
"They have beautiful skin and hair on them, as well as depth and doability," he said.
"They've got the muscle but they've also got the doability and they absolutely stand out for it."
The winning team consisted of reserve senior champion bull Supple TNT, intermediate champion bull Supple Thimply Thuper, and senior bull Supple Thumbs Up.
Supple Whiteface co-principal Ben Rumble said he was extremely pleased with the stud's results.
"They're a group of bulls with tremendous depth, natural fleshing and really easy doability," he said.
"This group is reflective of what we breed for; cattle that finish heavy as early as we can.
"We sell cattle into Woolworths, feedlots, and right through to trade export stock so we target a variety of markets, all of which can be fattened at any stage."
"We've exhibited cattle here for more than 10 years, and it is a good place to compare them to the leading Poll Hereford genetics across the state and offer them to a clientele that seek those genetics."
Intermediate champion bull, 21-month-old, Supple Thimply Thuper, by Koanui Layer P028 and out of Grathlyn Chance P003, sold to Mountain Valley Poll Hereford stud, Coolatai, for $14,000.
Gunyah Herefords, Cooma, purchased the 22-month-old reserve senior champion bull, Supple TNT, by Bowen Quad Q4 and out of Supple Gertie P057, for $18,000.
Second place in the president's shield was awarded to Ironbark Glen, Oberon, and third was Grathlyn, Hargraves.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.