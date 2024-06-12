Consistency key for growth of domestic goat market

Following favourable conditions in Western NSW, the state's goat processing numbers have sky rocketed by 1284 per cent, placing pressure on domestic prices.
However, a push by producers to improve goat meat consistency could help boost domestic by increasing confidence amongst consumers.
According to the 2024 Meat and Livestock Australia Global Goat Snapshot, goat slaughter increased 41pc year-on-year in 2023 to a total of 2,364,307 head, with 420,280 processed in NSW.
Approximately 60,000 goats are processed each week, said MLA category and market insights analyst Emiliano Diaz.
"Processors are currently managing exceptionally high volumes, placing considerable pressure on prices," he said.
"The notable increase in slaughter numbers is due to favourable conditions over the past three years, coupled with the short goat production cycle.
"In NSW, the reopening of the Bourke plant, has led to a significant number of goats previously processed in other states now being slaughtered locally."
Producer Craig Stewart, Buena Vista, Collie, doesn't believe the domestic market will save the industry, but he said it can certainly grow.
"Goat is a very price sensitive market to the consumer, but there is a market for every type of goat in Australia and the focus needs to be on getting the right product to the input," he said.
"There is feedback from consumers about consistent quality of product, regardless of the type of goat meat, and if we can sort that out, we have a far better chance of increasing consumer uptake."
While harvested rangeland goats supply a majority of Australia's goat meat, the number of managed head continues to increase.
However, with prices around $3 per kilogram over the hook, Mr Stewart said those managing are hurting the most.
"We've got two industries in one, therefore we've got different price objectives," he said.
"It comes back to getting paid for the quality of your product, and you don't need to breed a Boer goat to do that.
"If you manage rangeland, you've got a chance of turning off a product that is more consistent in size and age."
Mr Stewart said producers believe a managed crossbred could increase in popularity.
"A rangeland/Boer goat that has meat on the bone and a little bit of fat that you can turn of consistently to produce an even product, should and could achieve a value above a basic rangeland goat," he said.
While Mr Stewart said coming off of $9/kg and $10/kg has been hard for some, many knew at the time it wasn't sustainable.
"I'd like to see the market go to probably $4/kg to $6/kg over the hook as I think a lot of people would be happy there," he said.
