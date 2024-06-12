The Land
Goat producer issues a call to arms for industry to increase the levy

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated June 13 2024 - 7:07am, first published 6:53am
James Nalder, Cudgewa, Coonamble, wants to grow his enterprise when goat prices improve. Picture by Denis Howard.
James Nalder, Cudgewa, Coonamble, wants to grow his enterprise when goat prices improve. Picture by Denis Howard.

A producer is calling for an industry-wide conversation about possible increases to the goat transaction levy in a bid to fund further research and grow market opportunities.

Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

