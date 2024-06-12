Goat producer issues a call to arms for industry to increase the levy

A producer is calling for an industry-wide conversation about possible increases to the goat transaction levy in a bid to fund further research and grow market opportunities.
James Nalder, Cudgewa, Coonamble, runs about 700 composite does on his 6475-hectare operation.
Mr Nalder recently presented at a Meat and Livestock Australia goat industry webinar, where he issued a call to arms for the industry to have the levy raised.
He said the levy, currently legislated at 37.7 cents a head, had sat at the same rate since the late 1990s, but given the industry had grown exponentially in that time, funding should also be reviewed.
"Everybody's constantly calling for more work to be done with goats as far as marketing and development," he said.
"Even though there has been more goat numbers coming through slaughter, it's not really making any big jumps to the pool of money available for these projects."
He was concerned projects had been cut or scaled back due to a lack of funding. Costs had risen across all businesses and this was also the case in research, he said.
Mr Nalder said talk of increasing levies typically raised some hackles, but it was a discussion that needed to include the whole of industry.
The topic had been raised at information days but there was a lack of appetite from industry bodies to take it further, he said.
"I think the frustration a lot of people have is this boom/bust cycle within the goat industry as far as pricing," he said.
"It's a real deterrent for future investment from producers, or anyone in the supply chain, because one minute it's up high and then it's back at rock bottom."
More investment into building a domestic market could help address the lack of stability.
He said increasing the levy while prices were good would have made sense, but it would be harder now.
Unlike sheep and cattle, there was only one goatmeat transaction levy. The Goat Industry Council of Australia managed the levy and made recommendations to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry about how it should be allocated.
The independent Goat Industry Research, Development and Adoption Committee reviews existing projects and provides recommendations to GICA and MLA on research, development, extension and adoption initiatives.
In the breakdown, 6c goes to the National Residue Survey, 4.5c to Animal Health Australia, 10.5c to MLA for marketing, and 16.7c to MLA for research and development, which is matched in federal funds.
GICA president John Falkenhagen, Meningie, SA, said a levy review was policy, but there was no timeframe for it to be carried out and it would depend on resources. Industry would have input into how a levy was spent, he said.
About 95pc of goatmeat was exported, but MLA said there was opportunity to boost education and growth domestically.
Last month it launched the Goat Trail, the aim of which is to drive awareness of goatmeat and to help consumers with where to find it in Sydney and abroad.
While farmed goat producers look to improve data and genetics for individual improvement and possible domestic market growth, those with rangeland enterprises are all about scale.
Western NSW supplies the bulk of the goatmeat, most of which is exported. The difference between harvested rangeland and farmed goat operations has already been recognised in the mandatory rollout of electronic identification, or eID.
Farmed goats will be required to be tagged but rangeland goats will not, provided they are captured from the wild and sold directly to a processor or via a registered depot.
The nature of rangeland harvesting meant producers were unlikely to adopt any research findings into best-practice husbandry given goats ran wild, and their target market was export, not domestic.
Rob Newton, a buyer for Thomas Foods International and runs a depot from his property at Bourke. His throughput is about 100,000 head a year, which he said had declined through the years as more people sold over the hook.
His operation had both rangeland and farmed goats, which were infused with some Boer blood.
Mr Newton said he implemented eID for his farmed goats because it was protocol rather than to capture data, but he could see the case for improved traceability that could open new markets.
Traceable farmed goats could fetch a premium in future, which currently did not exist in export markets, he said.
"The only premiums are in the domestic market and they're for your better-type Boer goats," he said.
The rangeland industry was unlikely to get behind a levy rise, particularly as it generated the vast majority of funds, but he could see a case for two levies that reflected the difference in farming systems and their target markets.
Rangeland operators had invested in yards and loading infrastructure upgrades since high prices a couple of years ago.
"It's definitely got more professional and the better that gets, the better the industry is going to get," he said
