Self taught quilter rises from material scraps to state titles

From a young age Bronwyn Hill, Wamboin, near Bungendore, has been surrounded by fabrics and creative patterns which has led her to be one of the most recognised quilters within Australia 33 years later.
Progressing from combining material scraps together to make dolls clothes, the self taught artist now has represented the ACT twice in the Australasian Quilt Convention Challenge, along with owning the Braidwood Quilt Shop, well known to quilters throughout south-eastern NSW.
Growing up with a father who worked in upholstery and motor trimming, Brownyn's creativity was unleashed on the floor of her dad's work space where pieces of scrap material were like paint to a canvas.
"I always made stuffed toys, dolls clothes and that sort of stuff," she said.
"As I got older I made my own clothes, because I could never find what I wanted.
"From then I used to make all my girls clothes, I made wedding dresses at one stage and debutante dresses."
However, it wasn't until Bronwyn fell pregnant at age 27 with her first daughter that she made her first quilt.
There are no set limitations on the theme of her quilts, with the collection ranging from animals, to floral arrangements, to abstract designs along with human interest pieces.
"I don't stitch very straight lines really," she said.
"I mean I can if I really set my mind to it, but I don't enjoy it as much as the freehand stuff.
"The idea of sitting there making a perfect traditional quilt really doesn't excite me that much."
When it comes to the inspiration of her creations, Bronwyn said it was an evolving process.
"It just takes time," she said.
"You have to do a thread change all the time to get the colour and the texture, so it's a long process.
"Also when I start I'm not really sure how I want to quilt them, it makes a difference to what the end product looks like."
The textile artist said she doesn't follow patterns or if she does the pattern is normally altered in one way or another.
Each quilt has a different period of time for completion, especially with the unique style within each one to allow the specific textures and patterns to be displayed.
Not one of Bronwyn's quilts have the same pattern, allowing each design to express the personal influence of the self taught artists creativity.
"That's why I think my work is completely different to anybody else's, because it has been trial and error ," she said.
With a history of working with various materials from the influence of her fathers workshop, Bronwyn includes fabrics such a chiffon or satin throughout her works, resulting in out of the box thinking processes to be able to stabilise the fabrics securely.
Rather then the traditional way or quilting using main panels of fabric through the process, smaller pieces are used to create more texture, also making it easier if something does not go to plan.
"The way I do these is a little bit more forgiving," she said.
"So that if something does get a bit melted you can just peel it off and try again."
It was these unique techniques that played a part of the Wamboin local being the ACT representative in Australasian Quilt Convention Challenge in 2016 with Beaumont the Whale and then again in 2017 with her lizard piece Iggy.
It was the bold style and bright colours, combined amongst a limitless imagination that has also gotten Bronwyn to be a finalist of the prestigious award twice.
Each state and territory put forward the best exhibits from their state to compete for the title of best of Australia.
The winning piece then tours around Australia for the following year's state shows as well as making the trip over the ditch to New Zealand and potentially around the world.
The flexibility of the art is the most enjoyable for Brownyn.
"It's just more creative in as a whole," she said.
"I'm able to make something that's completely unique.
"I don't like making something that someone else has made, I don't like replicating stuff."
Bronwyn's creative way of thinking led her to purchasing the Braidwood Quilt store in September 2019 and assisting fellow quilters with their own creations, after spending ten years obtaining an office job.
"I never had Facebook or Instagram or anything like that before I had the store and a colleague of mine said 'do you know the quilt store was for sale?" she said.
"Long story short, within a week I owned it, I didn't give it much thought.
"If I had given it a lot of thought I wouldn't have done it, but then sometimes it's a leap of faith."
Bronwyn said she was glad that she did follow through to buy the shop as her old job gave little room for creativity.
"We did a big renovation and then it was a matter of building it up as we went along," she said.
"Now it's to the point where I'm happy with the stock we have."
