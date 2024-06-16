The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Self taught quilter rises from material scraps to state titles

Helen De Costa
By Helen de Costa
Updated June 16 2024 - 6:58pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Textile artist and owner of the Braidwood Quilt Store, Bronwyn Hill, with her Australasian Quilt Convention Challenge winning piece, Iggy. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Textile artist and owner of the Braidwood Quilt Store, Bronwyn Hill, with her Australasian Quilt Convention Challenge winning piece, Iggy. Photo by Helen De Costa.

From a young age Bronwyn Hill, Wamboin, near Bungendore, has been surrounded by fabrics and creative patterns which has led her to be one of the most recognised quilters within Australia 33 years later.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen De Costa

Helen De Costa

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.