'A great man of Australian agriculture': Roger Southwood's outstanding contributions

By Bob Freebairn
June 17 2024 - 5:00am
Roger Southwood, inset, recognised the potential of tropical grasses as a way to dramatically improve pasture productivity throughout NSW and beyond as early as the 1960s. Pictures supplied
Roger Southwood - in my view, and those of my many colleagues - was one of Australia's leading research agronomists who led by example and brought out the best in all those that were associated with him.

