Merriwa to Willow Tree's Coulsons Creek Road works updated

Reclamation work on Coulsons Creek Road, which links Merriwa to Willow Tree, is continuing with images posted by the Upper Hunter Shire Council updating the project.
A complete collapse of the road caused it to be shut since January 2021 after a botched upgrade.
In October, the federal government committed $38.6m to its budget to repair the road, which is currently in a vital preliminary phase, focusing on laying the groundwork for future construction.
The state and federal governments have now committed a combined $48.3 million to what the council describes as "rectification works".
The council said this stage involved creating detailed project management plans that emphasised safety, quality, and environmental protections to guide the project through to completion.
Works this month on the project include the continued lining of catch drains and ongoing excavation work.
Contractors are also building gabion walls and starting work on catch-drain excavation, uphill batter work, and the installation of soil nails.
The council forecasts that further works will include more catch drainage and uphill batter work, the processing of rock ballast to reduce the import of materials, and the starting of work on rock mesh batter protection.
Work is expected to be complete by mid-2025, weather permitting.
The council has a dedicated project page providing updates on this crucial infrastructure project.
Click on www.upperhunter.nsw.gov.au/mr358 to learn more.
