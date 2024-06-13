Gloucester bullocks to $1600, heifers quoted firm to stronger

A market trending firm to slightly stronger for the top end of the heifers and firm prices for steers across the board were the highlights of the Gloucester store sale.
Agents yarded 725 cattle and reported that all regular buyers, including those from the Upper and Lower Hunter Valley, Kempsey, and the North West, were in attendance.
The quality of the yarding was mixed with all grades represented.
Grown bullocks more than two years old ranged in price from $1100 a head to $1600, averaging $1350 for the 40 head offered.
Milk tooth and two-tooth steers were priced between $1100 and $1580, averaging $1375 for 80 head, while the 300 restocker steers aged three to 12 months were priced between $260 to $1175, averaging $765.
There were 60 yearling heifers aged between 12 and 18 months, which averaged $1120 and were priced between $900 and $1200. Weaner heifers weighing between 250kg and 280kg sold between $650 and $900, averaging $680, while 100 restocker heifers, aged three to 12 months, were priced between $150 and $700, averaging $560.
Only 40 cows with calves were offered, ranging in price from $1000 to $1950, averaging $1200. A total of pregnancy-tested-in-calf females averaged $900 and were priced between $650 and $1100.
D and M Dunlop, Kauthi Station, Gloucester, sold a run of lightweight Angus weaners; the steer portion averaged $880, and the heifers averaged $690.
B Chapman, Gloucester, sold a yard of second-and third-drop cows with calves to a local district buyer for $1950.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.