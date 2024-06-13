The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bright future: Young studmaster Logan Evans recognised at Dubbo Shorthorns

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated June 13 2024 - 1:40pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan Evans, Howzat, exhibiting Howzat M15 Texasranger T111 at Sydney Royal. Picture by Elka Devney
Logan Evans, Howzat, exhibiting Howzat M15 Texasranger T111 at Sydney Royal. Picture by Elka Devney

If the future of the Shorthorn breed lies in the hands of young people like Logan Evans, Tamworth, it most certainly will be bright.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.