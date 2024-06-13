Bright future: Young studmaster Logan Evans recognised at Dubbo Shorthorns

If the future of the Shorthorn breed lies in the hands of young people like Logan Evans, Tamworth, it most certainly will be bright.
The 18-year-old livestock trainee was awarded the Tony Fountain Memorial Trophy at the Dubbo National Shorthorn Show and Sale dinner on Tuesday, June 11, for his dedication and commitment to the breed.
Founding his stud, Howzat, at 8, Mr Evan's passion for Shorthorns has only multiplied.
"It has been bred into me. I've been around cattle my whole life and got the opportunity [to start a stud] so I grabbed it with both hands," he said.
Dubbo National Shorthorn Show and Sale committee vice president, Luke Collins, Gillenbah, said Mr Evans embodied everything the breed aspired to be.
"He's passionate, innovative, forwarding thinking, has a desire to succeed, hard working and communicates really well, " Mr Collins said.
"It has been an absolute pleasure to watch this young man climb through the ranks, and his passion for Shorthorns and the seedstock industry is really second to none.
"I look forward to watching this young man continue to grow and prosper in the beef industry and Shorthorn breed."
Mr Evans said he was extremely honoured to receive the award.
"It is pretty special as it is one of the awards that is very selective on who gets it, and to be chosen is a massive honour," he said.
Mr Evans has exhibited at the Dubbo Nationals for a number of years, however, this year was made extra special by the success of Howzat M15 Texasranger T111.
Sired by Bayview Archer M15 and out of Howzat YZ Romance N146, the 22-month-old bull, which won junior champion at Sydney Royal Show and reserve junior champion at Rockhampton's Beef Week, was purchased by Vuiller Shorthorns, Yanakie, Vic, for $20,000.
"He is the highest priced bull I've ever sold so I'm extremely happy," he said.
"I was nervous as you never know what could happen [at auction], but when I heard them start him at $10,000 I was quite shocked."
Mr Evans has six cows and a couple head of heifers running alongside his parent's stud Nagol Park, Tamworth.
He is also undertaking a livestock traineeship with Elders Forbes, and hopes to expand his stud in the future to run it as a full-time business.
"There are many people who have helped me along the way. My father [Roger Evans, Nagol Park, Tamworth], my grandfather [Keith Ridley, Eselar Park, Forbes], and Chris Knox [Coonabarabran].
"I admire the way they lead by example and their willingness to help others."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.