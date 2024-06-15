'Pop and Paint' parties forming an important social and creative outlet

What started as a creative outlet for a sheep farmer and contractor has grown into hosting regular painting workshops and helping participants grow in confidence.
Tina Phipps, Angledool, said she had always enjoyed art, particularly painting, but did not plan to turn it into a profession.
Along with her husband, Chris, she runs Merinos at a property at Angledool while also juggling a livestock contracting business which services the Lightning Ridge and Collarenebri areas.
Tina said she started to promote her paintings following some encouragement from her friends.
"I've always done it - I did it for myself but a few people said I should get it out there," she said.
"I thought I'd try that and it went really well."
This has grown into 'Pop and Paint' parties, where Tina gives a painting demonstration and participants can follow along and create their own work in a low-key setting.
Tina said the painting subject could either be chosen from a gallery or a custom design.
The parties themselves could be held privately on farm through to corporate team-building exercises.
The main thing was that people enjoyed themselves, and in small towns, the social aspect was really important, she said.
"The women - and blokes can do it too - get to enjoy themselves and do something for themselves," she said.
"The women are always at home either out in the paddock with their husbands or at home doing things for the kids, or food.
"It's just a nice way for them to get out, meet the girls, have a vent, a rant, a scream - whatever.
"They don't have to drink, but they do."
She said it was rewarding to see how pleased people often were with the end product.
"Many women are actually surprised how good they are with their art," she said.
"They always say that they don't have a single artistic bone in their body but they come away with something they're really proud of.
"I get a lot of repeat ladies coming back. It's bloody awesome."
Tina said it was a juggling act to fit the painting classes in around her photography business as well as their livestock contracting operation, but the drought had demonstrated the importance of having a range of incomes.
"That's why I wanted to start doing the paint parties - the drought was so bloody long and I wanted to have something off farm," she said.
"It's doing well - it doesn't happen as often as I'd like because we're so busy with the livestock but when I can get into it I do.
"A lot of the paint parties I travel up to Queensland as well - I'm quite happy to as long as it's worth my while."
