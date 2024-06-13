Fortnight of good fortune for NSW lamb market

Stronger competition from local butchers and processors across all weight ranges has pushed up lamb prices at most sales in the past week.
NSW trade lambs lifted about 12 cents a kilogram (carcase weight), but were up a hefty 70c/kg on the same time last month.
The NSW Trade Lamb Indicator was on 730c/kg on Thursday.
Wagga Wagga's lamb sale ushered in the dearer trend last week and the better prices lifted another notch yesterday.
Some weight ranges were as much as 15c/kg dearer than last week.
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock manager Peter Cabot, Wagga Wagga, said this was the second week in a row that prices were dearer and heavy lambs topped at $279 a head.
"That's a price we have not seen in a while," he said.
Mr Cabot said even though the market for heavy lambs was dearer, the quality was starting to become more wintry.
"Those lambs would have access to grain, but certainly not locked up and fed," he said.
He said the season had not been as good this year, so the supply shortage was starting to become more evident.
"That's resulting in the dearer prices, plus not as many people have bought lambs earlier in the year and that's starting to affect the supplies now," he said.
Mr Cabot expected the prices would continue to lift as lamb supply remained limited until spring.
"I don't know how high the prices will get, but they will certainly be more positive for a while," he said.
He said trade lambs were also much stronger, with supermarket lambs selling for $80 to $120.
Lamb supply and quality was similar to past weeks at Forbes on Tuesday.
But that didn't stifle the prices, which lifted another $3 to $6 on the trade lambs and $5 to $6 for heavy and extra heavy lambs.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported there were big lines of heavy and extra heavy lambs and there was more weight in the top end of the extra heavy weights, which topped at $255.
The dearer trend was also evident at Carcoar and Cowra on Wednesday.
Trade lambs averaged 720c/kg and heavy lambs 723c/kg at Carcoar, while at Cowra, the trade lambs averaged 728c/kg and heavies averaged 705c/kg.
