The Land
Big turn-out at Tamworth ag careers day

By Mick Gee
June 17 2024 - 5:00pm
Lily McCosker, Year 11, PLC Armidale, tries her hand at yard work. Picture supplied.
An initiative to introduce school students to potential career opportunities in agriculture is proving a success if the turn-out at a recent event at Tamworth is anything to go by.

