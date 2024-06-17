Big turn-out at Tamworth ag careers day

An initiative to introduce school students to potential career opportunities in agriculture is proving a success if the turn-out at a recent event at Tamworth is anything to go by.
The Tamworth and District Career Advisors Network (TADCAN) Agricultural Careers Expo was held on Thursday, June 6, at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School, Tamworth.
It is the sixth biannual event, and included hands-on workshops, demonstrations and events, such as dog trials, sheep shearing, wood chopping, drone flying, farrier work and helicopter pilots.
More than 1200 students travelled from as Tenterfield, the coast and from further west to learn about agricultural career pathways, employer opportunities, tertiary providers and industry experts.
Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School principal, Clint Gallagher, said the Agricultural Career's Expo was an outstanding opportunity for students to discover the diversity of employment prospects in the agricultural sector and create connections with future employers.
He said the event's success was also down to the exhibitors, who gave up their time and shared their expertise, and to the visiting schools for travelling to support initiative.
Farrer student, Alex Mackenzie, Year 9, said he really enjoyed the day and the variety of different career opportunities that were demonstrated.
It has opened his eyes to the variety of jobs he can choose from in the agriculture industry and getting to opportunity to speak with the representatives about what they do was a big highlight.
Double R branch manager, Sam Miles, Tamworth, said Double R's apprenticeships programs had also proven popular, while a highlight was meeting some of his current customers' kids and making a connection to the next generation of agricultural workers.
He was also impressed by the opportunities demonstrated and the strong interest coming through in agriculture's next generation.
