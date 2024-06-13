Heifers dearer at Wodonga while steer market holds firm

The market held firm for steers while heifers were dearer at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, on Thursday.
A total of 2487 cattle were yarded with grown steers sold to a top of $1950 and heifers to $1470.
Michael Unthank, Brian Unthank Rural, said there was mixed quality with a lot of lighter cattle due to the season.
"Cows with calves were tough enough and they have been for a while," he said.
"There is not enough feed in the area for a lot of people to keep them going."
Mr Unthank said the market for cows with calves was quality driven, as for the steers as well.
He said Angus weaner steers mostly made 350 cents a kilogram to 430c/kg depending on quality.
"It was firm on our sale fortnight ago but with less quality," he said.
Mr Unthank said Hereford and Euro-cross steers were slightly cheaper, while in the heifers the market was a little dearer with heavier heifers more than 350kg selling for north of 300c/kg and to good stronger competition.
He said there had been good rain in the area, however it came about a month too late for feed to grow south of Wodonga, but would benefit further north.
Steers weighing less than 280kg sold for $260 to $1130 while steers in the 280kg to 330kg weight range attracted bids from $380 to $1290.
Steers weighing 330kg to 400kg typically sold for $800 to $1360 and steers weighing between 400kg and 500kg made $950 to $1710.
Heavier steers more than 400kg sold for $1000 to $1950.
Heifers weighing less than 280kg mostly made $300 to $830 and heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold for $640 to $1055.
Heifers weighing between 330kg and 400kg typically sold for $700 to $1295 and heavier heifers more than 400kg attracted bids from $980 to $1470.
Cows with calves sold for $670 to $1680.
Rick Wright, Walwa,Vic, sold three Angus steers, 605kg, with Raff blood, for $1950. The same vendor sold another four Angus steers, 338kg, for $1240.
Mt Haire, Walwa, Vic, sold 14 Angus steers, 445kg, for $1710.
Stephens Farms, Balldale, sold 11 Angus/Shorthorn steers, 501kg, with Jarobee Angus blood, for $1710.
A line of 15 Angus steers, 376kg, with Riga Angus blood, from AN and KL Van Winden, Anconca, Vic, sold for $1360.
Builebuilt Pty Ltd, Kiewa, Vic, sold 12 Angus steers, 365kg, for $1320.
In other breeds B Hore and Co, Bowna, sold four Hereford steers, 469kg, with Rotherfield blood, for $1465.
Lord Pastoral, Mitta Mitta, Vic, sold seven Hereford steers, 390kg, with Yavenvale blood, for $1250.
Hilltop Plains, Browns Plains, sold eight Angus heifers, 447kg, for $1400.
A line of eight Angus heifers, 439kg, from RC and JM Pearce, Kergunyah, Vic, made $1395.
Gundaroo Pastoral, Oaklands, sold 18 Angus heifers, 423kg, for $1320. The same vendor sold 12 Maine Anjou-cross heifers, 356kg, for $950.
A pen of 21 Angus heifers, 360kg, from M and S Byrne, Myrtleford, Vic, made $1150.
A line of nine Hereford heifers, 337kg, from JF McCormack, Bullioh, Vic, sold for $800.
A feature of the cows with calves was from C Cartwright, Wodonga, Vic, who sold several lines of Angus cows with calves which sold to a top of $1310.
A pen of 12 Hereford cows with calves from P McCormack, Tallangatta, Vic, made $1680.
Fogarty Family Trust, Bungil, Vic, sold 19 Hereford cows with calves for $1260.
The sale was conducted by Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock - Rodwells, and Schubert Boers.
