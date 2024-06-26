How to retain pre-plant N in cotton's root zone

Maintaining pre-plant nitrogen (N) within the root zone is crucial for optimising cotton yields and minimising environmental impact.



Effective N management enhances crop performance and ensures N remains available to plants during critical growth periods.



Here's how cotton growers can achieve this through the use of nitrification inhibitors (NIs) and other best practices.

Understanding Nitrogen Dynamics

Nitrogen is an essential nutrient for cotton, playing a vital role in its growth and development.



However, N is highly mobile in the soil and prone to losses through processes such as leaching and denitrification.



Leaching occurs when nitrate-N moves beyond the root zone, typically after heavy rainfall or irrigation.



Denitrification is the conversion of nitrate-N to gaseous forms of N that escape into the atmosphere, often under waterlogged conditions.

The Role of Nitrification Inhibitors

Nitrification inhibitors (NIs) like eNpower® help maintain N in the ammonium (NH4+) form, which is less susceptible to leaching and denitrification compared to nitrate (NO3-).



By slowing down the conversion of ammonium to nitrate, NIs enhance nitrogen use efficiency (NUE) and keep more N available in the root zone for cotton plants.

Benefits of Using Nitrification Inhibitors

Enhanced N Retention: NIs help retain N in the root zone, reducing the amount lost to leaching and denitrification.



This is particularly beneficial in regions with heavy rainfall or frequent irrigation.

Improved NUE: By keeping N in a more stable form, NIs improve the efficiency with which plants use available N.



This can lead to higher yields and better crop quality.

Environmental Protection: Reducing N losses to the environment helps lower the risk of water contamination and greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to more sustainable farming practices.

Field studies have shown that the use of NIs can sustain or even enhance cotton yields, while allowing for reduced N application rates. Picture supplied

Field Studies and Results

Field studies have shown that the use of NIs can sustain or even enhance cotton yields while allowing for reduced N application rates.



For instance, trials in cotton fields have demonstrated that applying NIs can maintain yield levels with up to 20 per cent less N fertiliser.



This not only cuts input costs but also mitigates environmental risks.

For a more detailed view of the study, visit the full article on Smart Fertilisers' website here.

Practical Application for Cotton Growers

Timing and Application: Apply NIs at planting or as part of a split-application strategy.



This ensures that N is available when the plants need it most, especially during early growth stages.

Soil Testing: Regular soil testing can help determine the optimal N requirements and the appropriate amount of NIs to use.



Adjust application rates based on soil type, historical crop performance, and weather conditions.

Integrated Management: Combine the use of NIs with other best management practices, such as crop rotation, cover cropping, and conservation tillage.



These practices can further enhance soil health and nitrogen retention.

Conclusion

Effective N management is essential for successful cotton production.



By incorporating NIs like eNpower®, cotton growers can improve N retention in the root zone, enhance NUE, and achieve sustainable crop production.



With careful planning and execution, these practices can lead to better yields, reduced input costs, and a lower environmental footprint.

For more detailed information, visit the full article on Smart Fertilisers' website HERE.