The Land
Its weight that pays as 440kg steers top at 385c/kg at Inverell sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 14 2024 - 3:30pm
Colin Say and Company's Shad Bailey, Glen Innes, with a pen of Angus steers averaging 314kg sold on account of GH Melling, Mount Mitchell, that sold for 408 cents a kilo. The steers returned $1694. Picture supplied by Ben Lehman
Colin Say and Company's Shad Bailey, Glen Innes, with a pen of Angus steers averaging 314kg sold on account of GH Melling, Mount Mitchell, that sold for 408 cents a kilo. The steers returned $1694. Picture supplied by Ben Lehman

Despite a wintery yarding, buyers chased steers and heifers of all colours if they exhibited good weight at the Inverell store sale on Thursday.

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

