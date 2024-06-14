Its weight that pays as 440kg steers top at 385c/kg at Inverell sale

Despite a wintery yarding, buyers chased steers and heifers of all colours if they exhibited good weight at the Inverell store sale on Thursday.
Colin Say and Company's Shad Bailey, Glen Innes, said many of the 1671 head yarded were already showing the impacts of winter, but crop finishers and feedlotters chased pens that had good weight averages from across the Northern Tablelands and into southern Queensland at centres like Tara, Meandarra and Goondiwindi.
"There were some local crop orders on the Tablelands and in the North West, and lot feeders were active in the heavier cattle," Mr Bailey added.
"The sale was similar to April's (Inverell) weaner sale, but the price differential between Angus and other coloured cattle was far less.
"It was evident buyers were chasing weight as there was a drop in interest when the weight diminished for cattle less than 200 kg."
Steers weighing up to 200kg sold between 210c/kg and 414c/kg, averaging 345c/kg. They were priced from $338 to $801, averaging $610 for the 243 head yarded.
Steers between 200kg and 280kg ranged in price from 220c/kg to 440c/kg, averaging 347c/kg. They returned between $525 to $1091, averaging $834 for 489 head.
Steers in the 280kg to 330kg range were priced between 232c/kg and 408c/kg, averaging 350c/kg. They returned between $649 and $1279, averaging $1054 for 181 head. Only 31 steers between 330kg and 400kg were penned, selling between 250c/kg and 392c/kg, averaging 356c/kg. They returned between $950 and $1437, averaging $1270.
Heifers up to 200kg were priced between 200c/kg and 306c/kg, averaging 265c/kg. They returned $315 to $582, averaging $480 for 93 head.
Heifers weighing between 200kg and 280kg were priced between 162c/kg to 312c/kg, averaging 280c/kg. They returned $340 and $788, averaging $654 for 327 head. In the weight range from 280 to 330kg, 136 were yarded and were priced between 154c/kg and 286c/kg, averaging 268c/kg. They returned $439 and $908, averaging $813.
Only 50 head in the 330kg to 400kg range were offered, priced between 208c/kg and 320c/kg, averaging 282c/kg. They returned $797 to $1255, averaging $1057.
GH Melling Mount Mitchell sold the top-priced pen of eight steers, averaging 404 kilograms for 385 cents a kilogram to return $1694. A pen of 26, averaging 359kg, from the same vendor made 390c/kg to return $1400, while a pen of 14 Angus steers, averaging 314kg, made 408 cents a kilo. The steers returned $1279.
Kenyu Pastoral Company, Delungra, sold a pen of five Charolais cross steers averaging 278kg for 320c/kg. They returned $889. Another pen of five Angus cross steers from the same vendor, averaging 200kg, made 374c/kg, returning $748, while a pen of three Charolais cross, averaging 220kg, made 328c/kg, to return $721.
N and C Wieck, Delungra sold a pen of 200 Angus cross steers, averaging 160kg for 310c/kg for a return of $496.
In the heifer pens, GH MElling sold a pen of 18 Angus and Angus cross heifers, averaging 392kg for 320c/kg, returning $1225. A pen of 32, averaging 216kg, from the same vendor made 312c/kg, returning $675.
St Elmo Pastoral Company, Terry Hie Hie, sold a pen of 27 Angus cross heifers, averaging 317kg for 278c/kg, returning $881. A pen of eight Angus cross heifers from the same vendor, averaging 231kg, made 284c/kg, returning $656.
