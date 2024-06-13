Tamworth Invitational Red Angus sale tops at $16,000 twice

Two Red Angus bulls have sold for $16,000, topping Tamworth's The Invitational 2024 Red Angus bull sale on Thursday.
Initially, 41 bulls were catalogued for the sale. However, with seven bulls withdrawn, the buyers had a limited but high-quality selection. In the end, 16 lots were sold at the auction, with an additional three lots sold post-auction. Eighteen lots were passed in at auction with a clearance rate of 47 per cent.
Steve Hayward, K5X Red Angus, Allora, Queensland, was one of the buyers of the equal-top-priced bulls, Goondoola Tennessee Whiskey, from the Powe family's Goondoola stud, Cargo.
One of the youngest bulls in the catalogue, the October 23, 2022-drop Tennessee Whiskey, was sired by Milwillah Crow Bar J55 out of a Red DMM Glesbar Barndance female. It tipped the scales at 788 kilograms, had an eye muscle area (EMA) scan of 166 square centimetres and an intramuscular fat percentage (IMF) of 6.9 pc. It had a birthweight estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +2.9 and carcase weight of +35. Its 200-day growth was +30, 400-day +48 and 600-day +58.
Mr Hayward said the bull's depth of body and flank and soft flesh with a strong head were all reasons why he made the purchase.
"I bought some Goondoola bulls about five years ago, and they bred really well for us," he said.
Mr Hayward runs a herd of about 70 Red Angus cows, and his new sire will be joined to a portion of those cows.
David Hobbs, Round 'Em Up and Moorwatha Red Angus, Molong, and the Robertson family's Fishington Partnership, Wongwabinda, bought the other $16,000 bull, Yallambee Blackout T181, offered by David Croker, Yallambee stud, Berrima.
T181 was sired by Milwillah Blackout. Aged 22 months, T181 weighed 858kg, had an EMA of 128sq cm and an IMF of 7pc.
It had +3.3 birthweight, 200-day growth of +35, 400-day of +53, and 600-day of +63. Its carcase weight was +39.
Mr Hobbs said T181's data and figures were the key indicator to him of the bull's potential.
"His carcase data was really important," Mr Hobbs said. "If you look at the fat cover and the IM, he had really good data." The bull's EBVs for fat cover were +0.6 rib and +0.7 rump.
"We have to be more aware of this kind of data," Mr Hobbs said.
"Our seedstock and commercial producers have to meet MSA (Meat Standards of Australia) grading criteria.
"He is a very correct through the front end and a very safe bull that I could use in heifers or older cows."
Five Milwillah Blackout sons from the Yallambee draft averaged $10,000 and overall eight of the nine Yallambee bulls offered averaged $8500.
Ken Laurie, Gloucester, paid $11,000 for Yallambee Titan T227, sired by Milwillah Blackout out of a Wollumbi Hi Star daughter. Titan ranked in the top 20pc of the breed for 200- to 600-day growth. Its 200-day was +36, 400-day +55 and 600-day +73.
Mr Laurie also paid $7000 for RA Tycoon T13, by RA Quixote, one of the last two Red Angus bulls Ross Anderson, RA stud, Adelong. Mr Anderson sold two bulls at the sale and drew the curtains on his stud career, cheerily announcing this was his swansong to retirement.
Mic Summerville, Tabuluam, also paid $11,000 Goonoo Red Tommy from Graham Jordan's Goonoo Red Angus stud, Nemingha, via Tamworth.
Tommy, aged 29 months, weighed 934 kg and had an EMA of 135 sq cm. Its IMF was 7pc. Tommy also had impressive growth EBVs. His 200-day growth was +37, 400-day growth was +56, and 600-day growth was +68, and +45 carcase weight.
Coorumburra Pastoral Company, Maroochydore, Queensland, paid $11,000 for Yallambee Blackout T113, sired by Milwillah Blackout out of a Red Northline Chuck Norris daughter.
T113 had a BW of +2.3 and 200-day growth at +32, 400-day, +48 and 600-day, +56.
Three bulls that were passed in were sold after the sale.
Elders Stud Stock, Tamworth, was the selling agent, and Paul Dooley was the auctioneer. StockLive provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.