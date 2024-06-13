Tamworth Invitational Red Angus sale tops at $16,000 twice

One of the youngest bulls in the catalogue, the October 23, 2022-drop Tennessee Whiskey, was sired by Milwillah Crow Bar J55 out of a Red DMM Glesbar Barndance female. It tipped the scales at 788 kilograms, had an eye muscle area (EMA) scan of 166 square centimetres and an intramuscular fat percentage (IMF) of 6.9 pc. It had a birthweight estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +2.9 and carcase weight of +35. Its 200-day growth was +30, 400-day +48 and 600-day +58.