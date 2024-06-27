The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Carmen Quade empowers primary producers to take control of their finances

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated June 27 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carmen Quade, Tallimba, founded her business AgriFocused to help primary producers improve their budgeting and business management. Picture by supplied
Carmen Quade, Tallimba, founded her business AgriFocused to help primary producers improve their budgeting and business management. Picture by supplied

When Carmen Quade, Tallimba, identified a financial literacy gap in her local farming community, she seized the opportunity to share her expertise and initiate open conversations about budgeting in the bush.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.