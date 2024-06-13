The Land
Home/Politics

NSW forks out $110m to clear Hunter roads for wind turbines

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
June 14 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A wind turbine leaving Port of Newcastle's import terminal at Mayfield and, inset, the Muswellbrook underpass. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
A wind turbine leaving Port of Newcastle's import terminal at Mayfield and, inset, the Muswellbrook underpass. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The NSW government will spend $110.5 million on Hunter roads to help transport huge wind turbines from Newcastle port to inland renewable energy zones.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.