Celebrate the chilly season at Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival

ORGANISERS say market stallholders are clamouring to be part of the upcoming Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival.
More than 60 stalls have been confirmed for a precinct which will stretch over two blocks between the Gladstone Hotel and the Newbridge Showground at the June 22 event, according to organisers.
They say hearty soup will be on sale at the showground canteen and food stalls will be located on Gladstone Green.
Back again will be the popular Twisted Chip, joined by Bull and Smoke BBQ, Orange Pie Company and JJG's Chill and Grill, as well as the bistro at The Gladstone Hotel.
"You'll find fairy floss and ice-cream too, and the all-important coffee in two locations," a spokesperson said.
"For those keen on local produce, the award-winning Small Acres Cyder will be on site, as well as Bathurst Grange, Milo and Moo hand-made chocolates and Milne's Providore.
"There will also be honey and jams in the markets and at Stringybark Crafts and Collectibles in Trunkey Street.
"Themed souvenirs were keenly sought last year, and various stalls will have available swords, pottery, goblets, mandalas and crystals galore.
"Look out for the crocheted viking helmets and any manner of hats, gloves and other hand-made arts, crafts and furniture."
Entry to the Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival at Newbridge, south-west of Bathurst, will be by gate donation.
The festival will be held on Saturday, June 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.